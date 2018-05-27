The Asian Age | News



Sunday, May 27, 2018

Shun low-grade plastic, reduce environmental damage: Modi's Mann ki Baat

Published : May 27, 2018
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also asked people to observe World Environment Day on June 5 with vigour.

'Protecting environment and being sensitive towards nature should come naturally,' PM Modi said in his Mann ki Baat address. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the people to shun low-grade plastic and polythene, saying it was creating a negative impact on the environment, wildlife and the health of the people.

PM Modi also asked the people to observe the World Environment Day on June 5 with vigour, and that it was time to concentrate on tree plantation. Planting saplings is not enough, people should ensure that they care for a plant till it becomes a tree, Modi said.

"Protecting environment and being sensitive towards nature should come naturally. The recent dust storms accompanied by rains were unseasonal. The climate pattern led to the loss of life and property. It is a result of change in weather pattern," he said in his monthly 'Mann ki baat' radio address.

"Whenever we face a torrid summer, or floods, incessant rains or unbearable cold, everybody becomes an expert, analysing global warming and climate change. But does empty talk bring about any solutions? Being sensitive towards nature, protecting nature, should come naturally to us; these virtues should be embedded in our 'sanskar' (culture)," the Prime Minister said.

He said India was proud to host the World Environment Day this year, which is a major achievement for the country. It, he said, was an acknowledgment of India's efforts to lead the world in reducing the effects of climate change.

"The theme this year is 'beat plastic pollution'. I appeal to you not to use low grade plastic and polythene and understand the importance of the theme. It (use of plastic) leaves a negative impact on our nature, the wildlife and our health," Modi said.

He said when the country speaks of climate justice or plays a major role in the Cop21 and Paris agreements or when it unites the whole world through the medium of International Solar Alliance, they all are rooted in fulfilling the dream of Mahatma Gandhi.

"On this environment day, let all of us give it a good thought as to what we can do to make our planet cleaner and greener. What innovative things can we do," he said. Modi also referred to the International Yoga Day on June 21.

Quoting an ancient text, he said practicing yogic exercises on a regular basis leads to imbibing benefic attributes which stand by our side like relatives and friends. The practice of yoga leads to building up of courage, which always protects us like a father. The practice of yoga leads to germination of a sense of forgiveness in the same manner as a mother has for her children and mental peace becomes our permanent friend, Modi said.

The Prime Minister appealed to the people to adopt the legacy of yoga and create a healthy, happy and harmonious nation.

