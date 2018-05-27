The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, May 27, 2018 | Last Update : 05:33 PM IST

India, All India

IndiGo, Air India Express among world's 5 cheapest airlines

PTI
Published : May 27, 2018, 4:20 pm IST
Updated : May 27, 2018, 4:18 pm IST

The report compared 200 major airlines across continents by the average price per kilometer with Air Asia X taking the pole position.

Air India Express, mostly connecting Gulf countries and Singapore, has an average cost of USD 0.08 per km and IndiGo USD 0.10 per km. (Photo: File)
  Air India Express, mostly connecting Gulf countries and Singapore, has an average cost of USD 0.08 per km and IndiGo USD 0.10 per km. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Low-cost carriers IndiGo and Air India Express have been ranked among the top five cheapest airlines in the world in providing international connectivity.

Air India Express, the wholly-owned subsidiary of state-run carrier Air India, has been ranked second and the budget carrier IndiGo placed at fifth position in a Global Flight Pricing Report prepared by Melbourne-based Rome2rio -- a multimodal travel planning site.

Two other Indian carriers also figured in the list. Jet Airways gained the 12th place followed by Air India at 13th position.

The report compared 200 major airlines across continents by the average price per kilometer with Air Asia X taking the pole position.

Air India Express, mostly connecting Gulf countries and Singapore, has an average cost of USD 0.08 per km and IndiGo USD 0.10 per km. The latter connects Indian cities with Gulf countries besides Bangkok, Colombo and Kathmandu.

AirAsia X at the top has an average of USD 0.07 per km.

The data was analysed by taking into account the economy class airfares displayed by Rome2rio during the first two months of this year, totalling some 1.5 million price points.

The outcome of the report was released this month.

According to the report, four out of the top five cheapest airlines are in Asia.

Indonesia AirAsia and the Primera Air are the other two to have been put in the top five. Etihad, Ryanair, Qantas, Wow Air and Virgin Australia were among the top ten affordable airlines. 

Wow Air had recently announced to connect Delhi with Europe and US cities through its hub in Reykjavik in Iceland from December 7 onwards, with the base price starting at Rs. 13,499.

None of the airlines from the UK or US found a place among the top 10 affordable airlines in the report.

IFrameIFrame

Tags: indigo airlines, air india express, top 5 cheapest airlines
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Amazon Alexa sends recorded private conversation to another user

2

Bizarre: Half human-half chicken embryos created in lab

3

Faizabad village sets example of Hindu-Muslim communal harmony

4

I enjoy acting and people like me, that is why I am a star: Kareena Kapoor Khan

5

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: Intel will provide AI

more

Editors' Picks

Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor at GQ Awards. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Watch: Did Deepika just invite Anil Kapoor for her and Ranveer’s wedding?

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars dazzled in their best outfits at an event held by a leading fashion magazine in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Hrithik, Sidharth, others glam it up in their stylish best at event

It was a busy day on Thursday since Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania promoted 'Veere Di Wedding' in the morning and John Abraham held his movie 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran's press and celebrity screening by the night. (Bonus: Saif Ali Khan) (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Busy bees: John holds Parmanu screening, Kareena, VDW team promote film

Bollywood celebrities attended various events in Mumbai as a part of their upcoming films in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia, Jahnvi for Madhuri's Bucket List; VKD, Phamous teams promote films

The team of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ launched the music of the film at a grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veere Di Wedding: Glitzy musical evening for Kareena, Sonam and team

The teams of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’ were spotted during promotional events for their films in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Sonam, John, others up the glam quotient, go all out for their films

The team of ‘Race 3’ provided a grand launch to the reality show ‘Dance Deewane’ by shooting for an episode in which Madhuri Dixit Nene is one of the judges. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman romances Jacqueline, Madhuri reunites with her heroes on TV show

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham