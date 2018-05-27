The Asian Age | News

19 CRPF personnel injured in accident in J&K

PTI
Published : May 27, 2018, 2:09 pm IST
Updated : May 27, 2018, 2:07 pm IST

One of the CRPF personnel is critical as he has received an injury in the spinal cord and is being shifted to New Delhi. (Photo: ANI)
Srinagar: A troop of 19 CRPF personnel were injured early on Sunday morning when their vehicle met with an accident, police said.

A CRPF vehicle turned turtle after its driver lost control near the Bemina headquarter of the paramilitary force, a police official said.

"19 CRPF personnel have received injuries. The injured were taken to JVC Hospital nearby from where seven of them were shifted to the Army's Base Hospital here. One of the CRPF personnel is critical as he has received an injury in the spinal cord and is being shifted to New Delhi for specialised treatment," the official said.

He said the incident took place around 5 am. Further details are awaited, the official said.

Tags: central reserve police force (crpf), crpf troops, vehicle accident
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

