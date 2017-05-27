Saharanpur visit: Venkaiah Naidu calls Rahul Gandhi 'photo opportunist'

Despite being denied permission by the authorities, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday reached riot-hit Saharanpur.

New Delhi: Taking a swipe at Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi's visit to riot-hit Saharanpur, Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday described him as a 'photo opportunist'.

Naidu said in New Delhi, "Rahul Gandhi is a photo-opportunist, whenever there is a photo opportunity he always goes there,"

On Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General Law and Order Aditya Mishra had requested all political parties to steer clear of the violence-hit area until the situation returns to normal.

"We have requested all political parties not to visit the state until the situation is brought back to normal in Saharanpur." Mishra said.

Gandhi will visit Saharanpur to take stock of the prevailing situation, where a caste conflict had erupted in which many Dalits were allegedly targeted.

Clashes occurred earlier after Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati's visit to Saharanpur, where one person was killed and several others were injured.

The State Government also announced to give compensation of Rs 15 lakh to relatives of the person, who was killed during this incident.

In the wake of clashes between two communities in Saharanpur, the Yogi Adityanath Government transferred 174 Sub-Divisional Magistrates.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also asked the Uttar Pradesh Government to submit a report on the recent worrisome clashes in Saharanpur.

Earlier, Saharanpur District Magistrate Nagendra Parsad Singh was sacked after he was unable to control the clashes between two communities in the area.

On May 5, one person was killed and 16 people, including a head constable, were injured in clashes between the Dalits and the Rajputs in Shabbirpur and Simlana villages.

Reports said that the police stopped the Maharana Pratap procession after some Dalits informed the police. This angered Rajputs, who allegedly resorted to violence.