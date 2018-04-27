The Asian Age | News

Indu Malhotra takes oath as SC judge amid appointment row

Senior advocate Indu Malhotra was administered oath of office as SC judge by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.

New Delhi: Senior advocate Indu Malhotra was on Friday sworn in as Supreme Court judge, making her the first woman lawyer to enter the top judiciary directly.

Malhotra was administered oath of office by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra.

61-year old Malhotra's name, cleared by the government, was one of the two recommended by the collegium to be elevated to the apex court bench.

The Centre earlier on Wednesday put on hold the elevation of Justice KM Joseph and cleared the appointment Indu Malhotra as a judge of the apex court. It also asked the apex court's collegium to reconsider its recommendation to elevate Justice Joseph.

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to stay a warrant on the appointment of Malhotra as an apex court judge and stated that it was not wrong on part of the Centre to have asked the apex court's collegium to reconsider its recommendation to elevate Justice Joseph.

On January 22, the apex court collegium's file recommending the elevation of Justice Joseph and Indu Malhotra was sent to the Law Ministry.

The Centre's move to hold the elevation of Justice KM Joseph and clear the appointment of senior advocate Indu Malhotra as a judge of the Supreme Court has invited resentment from the Oppositon Congress and the legal fraternity. They believe the government is interfering in judicial appointments.

