↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Congress slams PM Modi for playing revenge politics

Published : Apr 27, 2018, 2:05 am IST
The party also said that independence of the judiciary “is in danger” and asked if it would now speak in one voice to state “enough is enough”.

Congress leader Kapil Sibal (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Congress leader Kapil Sibal (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: The Congress continued to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the party accusing him of indulging in “revenge politics” by “refusing” to clear the elevation of the country’s seniormost chief justice, K M Joseph, to the Supreme Court.

“Indian judiciary is in danger. And if our judiciary is not united to protect its independence then democracy is in danger.... They want to pack high courts with their own people,” senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal told reporters here.

On January 10, the Supreme Court collegium consisting of the Chief Justice of India and four seniormost judges of the SC had recommended the names of chief justice of Uttarakhand High Court K M Joseph and senior advocate Ms Indu Malhotra to be elevated as judges of the SC. The government on late Wednesday night cleared the name of Ms Indu Malhotra. Speaking to reporters Mr Sibal said, “We congratulate Ms Indu Malhotra for being elevated to the SC. She is a seasoned senior advocate practising in the Supreme Court.”

Mr Sibal added that there are 410 vacancies of judges across the country out of the total approved strength of 1,079 judges. “We want to know as to who will stand for judicial independence. Will the judiciary speak in one voice that enough is enough," he said. He also questioned eminent jurists as why they have not spoken when the independence of the judiciary is in peril.

Tags: prime minister narendra modi, justice k m joseph, supreme court

