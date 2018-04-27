Centre steps up security for Amarnath Yatra amid Kathua protests

As many as 60 incidents of terrorist violence have taken place in Jammu and Kashmir from January till mid-March 2018.

Around 35,000 to 40,000 troops were deployed during the Amarnath pilgrimage in 2017. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A multiple-tier security arrangement comprising the Army, paramilitary forces and the Jammu and Kashmir Police will be put in place for the Amarnath pilgrimage starting June 28, officials said.

Worried about a possible backlash amid protests over the rape and murder of an eight-year-old in Kathua, the centre is stepping up security for the Amarnath Yatra

A high-level meeting, chaired by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, mentioned the various aspects of the security set-up during the nearly 40-day pilgrimage to the cave shrine in Jammu and Kashmir.

A multi-tier security will be put in place for the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage which attracts a few lakh pilgrims every year, an official privy to the meeting said.

"Our information is that there are more than 200 active terrorists in the valley and, more importantly, recent trends show that they have become more brazen in their attacks. We have to take precautions accordingly," a senior officer told NDTV.

Around 35,000 to 40,000 troops were deployed during the Amarnath pilgrimage in 2017. A total of 2.60 lakh pilgrims offered prayers at the revered site that year.