Friday, Mar 27, 2020 | Last Update : 06:46 PM IST

India, All India

Latest updates on Coronavirus in India

PTI
Published : Mar 27, 2020, 3:55 pm IST
Updated : Mar 27, 2020, 3:55 pm IST

MHA asks states to stop mass exodus of migrant labourers amid coronavirus lockdown

Fire brigade officials spray disinfectants on a road, during day-3 of a nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, at Mankur in Mumbai. PTI
New Delhi: Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India on Friday.

2:54 p.m.


Two women in Noida, and one man in Greater Noida test positive for coronavirus taking the number of cases in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar to 17, officials say.

2:32 p.m.

Goa authority will take over Madgaon railway station platforms to provide shelter to homeless, order says.

2:28 p.m.

The Intensity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic will determine its impact on the economy, RBI says.

2:26 p.m.

Police in some states are harassing telecom personnel on duty in lockdown, COAI says.

1:52 p.m.

MHA asks states to stop mass exodus of migrant labourers amid coronavirus lockdown.

1:27 p.m.

India's aviation regulator DGCA extends validity of pilots' licences that were nearing expiry by 90 days, noting that they were facing issues in completing various requirements due to the restrictions imposed to curb the COVID-19 outbreak.

1:25 p.m.

As many as six more people tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu, taking the total number of cases to 35 in the state, the government says.

1:12 p.m.

The DoT asks telecom operators to approach the Wireless Planning Commission for additional spectrum to meet data demand amid lockdown.

1:05 p.m.

Essential shops open for longer duration to facilitate social distancing in Uttarakhand.

12:45 p.m.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das exhorts people to go digital amid coronavirus crisis

12:45 p.m.

The Delhi government is prepared to tackle situation if the number of coronavirus cases goes up, CM Arvind Kejriwal says.

12:34 p.m.

IT firm Cognizant says it will give two-third of India staff 25 per cent extra payment over base salary for April amid amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

12:32 p.m.

Bollywood actors and filmmakers react angrily to reports of alleged police excesses in various parts of country amid the lockdown.

12:31 p.m.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das urges people not resort to panic buying, adding that Indian banking system is safe amid the lockdown.

12:15 p.m.

ITC marks Rs 150 crore fund to fight COVID-19.

11:54 a.m.

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) asks all states and union territories to ensure seamless movement of stock and manpower of pharma companies amid lockdown.

11:44 a.m.

A man who came in contact with a coronavirus afflicted patient in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh tests positive for the infection, the state government says.

11:31 a.m.

RBI puts EMI payments on all term loans on hold for three months, and cut interest rate by steepest in more than 11 years in an effort to join the fight against coronavirus.

11:22 a.m.

An IAS officer in Kerala 'skipped' home quarantine after his return from Singapore and seems to have left for Bengaluru, prompting the state government to seek an explanation from him, a top district official says.

11:18 a.m.

Restrictions continue in Jammu and Kashmir as most mosques and shrines remain closed amid lockdown to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

11:17 a.m.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) directs registered hospitals, clinics, medical professionals and chemists to remain operational during lockdown.

11:03 a.m.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra rises to 135 as five more people test positive.

10:54 a.m.

China reports one local coronavirus case after three days with 54 new imported cases.

10:42 a.m.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Delhi government provides masks and hand sanitisers to the staff of public transport buses during the lockdown.

10:46 a.m.

Small Industries Development Bank of India to provide loans up to Rs 50 lakh to MSEs manufacturing medical supplies to fight COVID-19.

10:33 a.m.

Moody's Investors Service slashes its estimate of India's GDP growth during 2020 calendar year to 2.5 per cent, from an earlier estimate of 5.3 per cent amid the lockdown.

10:02 a.m.

Number of coronavirus cases in India is 724 with a death toll of 17, Health Ministry says.

9:26 a.m.

A 60-year-old man, who tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan's Bhilwara, dies, official says.

9:24 a.m.

Noida administration arranges transport for over 600 workers stranded on roads amid the lockdown.

8:58 a.m.

India proposes online platform for SAARC to jointly combat coronavirus.

Tags: coronavirus in india, coronavirus update

