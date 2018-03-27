The Asian Age | News

India, All India

INX Media case: CBI gets custody of Peter Mukerjea

Published : Mar 27, 2018, 12:50 am IST
Updated : Mar 27, 2018, 7:06 am IST

The police then arrested Indrani and her former husband Sanjiv Khanna for allegedly murdering Sheena over a financial dispute in April, 2012.

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday sent former media baron Peter Mukerjea to CBI custody till March 31 in the INX Media case which also involves Karti Chidamabram.

Special judge Sunil Rana allowed CBI’s plea seeking five-day custody of Mukerjea after the probe agency claimed that he was required to be confronted with Karti and others in the case. The court also allowed CBI’s plea to formally arrest Mukerjea in the case.

The special CBI court conducting the trial in the Sheena Bora murder case, had on March 23, allowed Mukerjea to be produced before the Delhi court in the INX Media case. The murder of Sheena Bora, Indrani Mukerjea's 24-year-old daughter from an earlier relationship, had come to light in August 2015. Peter Mukerjea was arrested later for being a part of the conspiracy.

The INX Media case, registered by the CBI, relates to a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval granted to INX Media, founded by the Mukerjeas, for receiving foreign funds in 2007.

