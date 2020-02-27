Thursday, Feb 27, 2020 | Last Update : 03:13 AM IST

India, All India

IB officer, 26, killed in mob attack, dumped in drain

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 27, 2020, 1:59 am IST
Updated : Feb 27, 2020, 1:59 am IST

Sharma is survived by his parents, brother and sister.

Ankit Sharma
 Ankit Sharma

NEW DELHI: Horror was witnessed on Wednesday after a body of an officer of the Intelligence Bureau was found in a drain in Chandbagh, one of the areas worst hit by the violence that has swept northeast Delhi.

The officer, identified as Ankit Sharma, a resident of the area was working as a security assistant with the Intelligence Bureau.

According to sources, on Tuesday at around 5.30 pm when he left his home, he was allegedly attacked by a mob at the Chandbagh bridge and beaten to death before his body was thrown into a drain.

Family members of Ankit Sharma had alleged that a few people who were pelting stones from the building belonging to AAP leader and municipal councillor Tahir Hussain in Chand Bagh, had killed Sharma.

Ankit’s father Ravi-nder Kumar has stated that Ankit was attacked while he was returning from his duty.

“Ankit went at the site (ChandBagh) where stone-pelting was taking place. Around 15-20 people came from Tahir’s building and dragged 5-6 people inside. They also fired at other people who tried to save those taken inside the building,” Kumar said.

“Tahir is an anti-national person. People were pelting stones from that building. Ankit was attacked with knife. One more body was recovered from there. Ankit’s body has been sent to GTB Hospital for post-mortem,” he added.

Ravinder Kumar said that an FIR was filed after his son went missing. BJP MLA from Ghonda, Ajay Mahawar, too alleged that a mob had dragged  Ankit inside the house.  

“People were pelting stones from a building. A mob dragged him inside as Ankit went near the building. Ankit was then brutally thrashed and his neck was slit with a knife. Later, his body was thrown inside a drain. I want to convey a message to the people responsible behind this incident that the law won’t spare them,” MLA added.

“His family had been looking for him after he went missing on Tuesday. His body was taken to the GTB Hospital for an autopsy,” he added.

Sharma is survived by his parents, brother and sister. His father is also a serving assistant sub-inspector with Delhi Police. He joined the service in 2017.

Tags: intelligence bureau, delhi riots, ankit sharma

Latest From India

US President Donald Trump

Donald Trump calls for capable, strong Indian military

V.D. Savarkar

BJP leaders praise Savarkar on 54th death anniversary

Army Chief General M M Naravane (PTI photo)

Army Chief reviews security along LoC

Ajit Doval (Photo: AP)

If God wills, there will be peace: NSA

MOST POPULAR

1

Audio-Technica ATH-CLR100BT: Best 'Big-Name’ budget ‘earphones!

2

Realme C3 review: Premium performance, mind-blowing price!

3

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

4

Belkin RockStar headphones with Lightning review: A better Apple EarPods alternative!

5

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham