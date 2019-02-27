Wednesday, Feb 27, 2019 | Last Update : 03:43 AM IST

India, All India

PM Modi flexes ‘New India’ muscle

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS | SUPARNA SHARMA WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Feb 27, 2019, 2:32 am IST
Updated : Feb 27, 2019, 2:32 am IST

In 2014, the Modi government came to power with a comfortable majority on the promise of development for all.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally in Churu, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally in Churu, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi/Churu (Rajasthan): A day after he inaugurated the emotive, solemn and stately National War Memorial dedicated to slain soldiers of Independent India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation from an election rally in Churu, Rajasthan, to flex the taut muscles of a “new India” fashioned under his leadership, and both assured and boasted, repeatedly, that the “country is in safe hands”.

“Desh surakshit haathon mein hai,” Mr Modi said often in his speech, eliciting chants of “Modi, Modi” from the large gathering in the desert city, but also from across the nation, bereaved and hoping for decisive action since more than 40 CRPF jawans were blown up in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, in a terror attack claimed by the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) on February 14.

Though the Prime Minister didn’t make a direct reference to the airstrikes even once, he began his speech by saying that he understood very well the sentiment, excitement and enthusiasm of the people present.

I understand your josh, as today is that sort of day, Mr Modi said, and at the beginning of his speech paid his respect to “our heroes in the armed forces”. “Nothing is above the nation. Those who serve the nation, everyone who is engaged in nation building, Pradhan Sevak once again greets them,” he said.

As some details of the airstrikes remained undisclosed, and contradictory claims and clips of video games were doing the rounds of WhatsApp groups, in the absence of real material proof Mr Modi turned to rhetoric to rouse proud passions.  

Recalling his 2014 address at the Vijay Shankhnad Yuva Sangam, the Prime Minister, with his usual crowd-rousing flair, said that he wanted to repeat his “dil ki baat”, and today was the day to do that.

“Saugandh mujhe is mitti ki
Maindesh nahin mitne doonga
Maindesh nahin rukne doonga
Maindesh nahin jhukne doonga
Meravachan hai Bharat Maa ko,
Tera seesnahin jhukne doonga” the Prime Minister said, repeating each phrase more than once till the crowd conjured josh and was stirred. And then he made his pitch for re-election.

“Your pradhan sevak is able to do this work because for us the party is above self and the nation is above the party. We are engaged in public service and moving ahead with the sentiment of ‘Jai jawan Jai kisan Jai vigyan,” he said.

Mr Modi, who began and ended his speech by asking people to clench their fists, raise both their hands and chant “Bharat Mata ki Jai”, kept weaving in words like “shakti”, “veer saput”, “mamata” of women and “dhatri”, to keep on topic and create moments to ask the audience rhetorical questions.

“Kaun si takat hai”, he asked, is responsible for this “new India” that’s responding decisively to terror and threats. Met with baffled silence, the Prime Minister asked again, and then again, almost goading the crowd to chant “Modi, Modi”.

The moment it did, he promptly said, “Not Modi. You, and your vote.”

After sending the message across the country and the LoC that it can’t be business as usual, that terror will beget a military response, overt and covert, from the Modi government, he spoke of PM-Kisan cash assistance to farmers across the country, except in Congress-ruled states that have decided not to join the scheme.

In 2014, the Modi government came to power with a comfortable majority on the promise of development for all. But five years later, with Lok Sabha elections due soon, and the BJP’s economic record — from job creation and farm distress, to the impact on businesses and real estate — quite obviously wretched despite the brazen skulduggery, the party is banking on returning to power on the promise of a decisive leadership, selling safety in times of insecurity.
 
The airstrikes near the town of Balakot, some 50 kms from LoC, is the deepest cross-border raid launched by India since its 1971 war with Pakistan.
 
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted that if the airstrikes took place in “Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), it is a major incursion and a significant strike by the IAF planes… However, if it’s Bala Kote in Poonch sector, along the LoC, it’s a largely symbolic strike because at this time of the year forward launch pads and militant camps are empty and non-functional.”

Tags: national war memorial, narendra modi, jaish-e-mohammed

Latest From India

From 6:30 pm onwards, the Pakistani army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling with heavy calibre weaponry along the LoC out of frustration, he said. (Photo: Representational Image)

Indian Army destroys 5 Pak posts in retaliation along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi holds a giant traditional Assamese hat during a public rally in Gawahati on Tuesday. (Photo: AP)

Rahul mocks BJP, says Congress always stood with N-E people

Yousuf is said to be heading the terror training facility at Balakot and was one of the main operational commanders of Jaish.

Masood Azhar kin killed, was involved in IA hijack

Dozens of mortar shells fired from across the LoC landed in Balakote, the police said, but added that there were no casualties reported. (Representational Image | PTI)

Heavy shelling near LoC, Pak trooper killed

MOST POPULAR

1

Prime Minister Modi takes Delhi Metro ride to attend ISKCON event

2

The Oscar controversy thickens

3

‘Was busy,’ said PM, late to event after meeting on IAF strikes

4

Sonu Sood speaks this about our Indian soldiers; read

5

World's largest Nutella factory in France opens after ‘quality check’

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham