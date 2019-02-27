Wednesday, Feb 27, 2019 | Last Update : 05:06 PM IST

India, All India

Give details of Bengal govt and Rajeev Kumar in Sarasha scam: SC to CBI

PTI
Published : Feb 27, 2019, 4:48 pm IST
Updated : Feb 27, 2019, 4:48 pm IST

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked CBI Director to provide information on Kumar who was then heading the Bengal SIT.

The bench said the affidavit has to be filed within two weeks and posted the matter for further hearing on March 26. (Photo: File)
 The bench said the affidavit has to be filed within two weeks and posted the matter for further hearing on March 26. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday directed the CBI Director to file affidavit giving details about the alleged contempt committed by West Bengal police and the then Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar in connection with Saradha chit fund scam cases. 

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna asked the CBI Director to provide information in support of the allegations of tampering and destruction of call data records by Kumar who was then heading the West Bengal SIT.  

The bench said the affidavit has to be filed within two weeks and posted the matter for further hearing on March 26.  

The apex court said the allegations made by the CBI were serious enough and it was the obligation on part of the agency to disclose full details of the alleged contempt committed by the then police commissioner.

Tags: sc, cbi, saradha chit fund scam, rajeev kumar, ranjan gogoi, west bengal government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

After giving away the National Youth Parliament Festival, 2019, awards, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked youngsters to organise events upon returning home and invite Rajya Sabha members from their states as chief guests and ask questions. (Photo: PTI/File)

Modi asks youth to question Rajya Sabha MPs over lack of House productivity

The Samajwadi party was absent from the meeting. (Photo: ANI)

Meeting of opposition parties in Parliament over security situation underway

'We are ascertaining the facts,' Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Ravish Kumar said in a media meet. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Rebuffed Pakistan air aggression but lost MiG, 1 pilot: India

'In view of the prevailing security situation, the Congress leadership has decided to postpone its meeting,' said Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala. (Photo: @INCIndia/Twitter)

Indo-Pak tension: Congress postpones Thursday's Ahemdabad CWC meet

MOST POPULAR

1

Trump promises North Korea 'AWESOME' future ahead of nuclear talks

2

Indian student invovled in destroying dozens of computers in New York college

3

Here's how you can retire in style!

4

Skoda’s Kamiq breaks cover ahead of Geneva debut

5

Australian cardinal challenges custody after being convicted of sex crimes

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham