The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Feb 27, 2018 | Last Update : 01:06 PM IST

India, All India

Delhi: Man stabbed to death, wife injured while catching pickpockets

PTI
Published : Feb 27, 2018, 7:58 am IST
Updated : Feb 27, 2018, 7:59 am IST

The incident occurred on Sunday evening and three accused have been arrested, a senior police officer said.

The duo arrested were identified as Suraj, 20, and Sumit, 25, while their associate Ajit, 24, was caught later from Shahdara. Efforts were being made to nab the fourth accused. (Photo: Representational | PTI)
 The duo arrested were identified as Suraj, 20, and Sumit, 25, while their associate Ajit, 24, was caught later from Shahdara. Efforts were being made to nab the fourth accused. (Photo: Representational | PTI)

New Delhi: A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death while his wife was injured when the couple tried to catch pickpockets near Pragati Maidan in the capital, police said.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening and three accused have been arrested, a senior police officer said.

The deceased, identified as Amarjeet, was returning to his home in outer Delhi's Nilothi area along with his family, including wife Manju. They boarded a bus, and as it reached near Pragati Maidan, Amarjeet's pocket was picked and his mobile phone was stolen.

The police said Amarjeet and Manju followed the pickpocket. They managed to catch two of the four pickpockets who had boarded the bus.

The pickpockets tried to escape by knifing the couple who had caught hold of them. Amarjeet was stabbed in the chest while his wife was slashed in the arm, police said.

A crowd gathered as people saw the couple struggling with the pickpockets. Police also reached and the two pickpockets were caught, said the officer.

An injured Amarjeet and his wife were rushed to RML hospital where he succumbed to his wounds early on Monday morning, the officer said. Manju was said to be out of danger.

The duo arrested were identified as Suraj, 20, and Sumit, 25, while their associate Ajit, 24, was caught later from Shahdara. Efforts were being made to nab the fourth accused.

Tags: stabbed to death, pickpocket, pragati maidan, arrest, rml hospital, crime
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Rescued piglet gets eaten by adoptive parents

2

Find out simple rituals to avoid skin, hair damage during Holi

3

Apple's iCloud uses Google's Cloud services: Report

4

Allowing children to have pets could turn them vegetarian, says study

5

Mumbaikars walk for rare diseases in Race for 7

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

The festival of colours is celebrated all across India with much pomp and splendour. People across India are making last minute purchases to make the festival of colours a memorable one, while others are already in festive mood. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

India gears up to celebrate the festival of colours

Mexicans hold mournful procession for endangered porpoise. The vaquita’s numbers have been decimated by nets set for the totoaba fish, whose swim bladder is considered a delicacy in China and commands high prices.The totoaba is itself endangered. (Photos: AP)

Mexicans take out processio honouring endangered porpoises

Mahamastabhisheka of Gomateswara (Lord Bahubali) has been a tradition held every 12 years since AD 981. (Photos: AP)

Devotees throng to Shravanbelagoal to anoint Gomateshwara

Chinese around the world celebrated the arrival of the Year of the Dog on Friday with family reunions, firecrackers and traditional food. (Photos: AP)

Chinese New Year: World celebrates advent of Year of Dog

From plaids, coats to a milieu of colours, New York Fashion Week sees designers bringing out their best. (Photos: AP)

Michael Kors, Mark Jacobs steal the show at New York Fashion Week

The celebration dates back to the colonial times with 'devils' representing Spanish conquerors and 'congos' representing African slaves. (Photo: AFP)

Panama City celebrates 'Congos and Devils' carnival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham