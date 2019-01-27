Sunday, Jan 27, 2019 | Last Update : 01:47 PM IST

India, All India

Transfer for CBI Officer who filed FIR in Chanda Kochhar case

ANI
Published : Jan 27, 2019, 11:45 am IST
Updated : Jan 27, 2019, 12:23 pm IST

Sudhanshu Dhar Mishra (SP) of Banking and Securities fraud cell of CBI was transferred to CBI’s Economic Offences.

The development took place a day after CBI booked former MD and CEO of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar. (File Photo)
 The development took place a day after CBI booked former MD and CEO of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar. (File Photo)

New Delhi: The development took place a day after CBI booked former MD and CEO of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar, her husband and others in the case.

Sudhanshu Dhar Mishra, who was Superintendent of Police (SP) of Banking and Securities Fraud Cell of CBI, Delhi, was transferred to CBI’s Economic Offences Branch in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

He had signed FIR against Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar, Venugopal Dhoot and others on January 22 in connection with ICICI-Videocon case.

On January 24, CBI booked formerChanda Kochhar, her businessman husband Deepak Kochhar andVideoconMDVenugopal Dhootin a case of alleged irregularities in the sanctioning of loans by the ICICI bank.

Kochhar had quit the ICICI on October 4 last year in the wake of allegations that she had favouredVideoconin the lending processes because the consumer electronics company’s founders had invested in a company of her husband Deepak Kochhar.

TheCBIfiled cases against the three along with some others after conducting raids at four premises in Maharashtra, the investigating agency had said.

The preliminary enquiry apparently showed that from June 2009 to October 2011,ICICI Bankhad allegedly sanctioned six high-value loans to variousVideoconGroup companies,CBI sources said.

Chanda Kochharhad taken over the post of the Managing Director of theICICI Bankon May 1, 2009.

The companies M/SNupower Renewables Limited(NRL) and M/S Supreme Energy Private Limited (SEPL) have also been named in the case registered by CBI.

It is alleged that SEPL was initially incorporated by Dhoot and his associate Vasant Kakade and the ownership of the company was later transferred to Deepak Kochhar by selling the shares of the company to Pinnacle Energy Trust (PET) which was owned by Kochhar.

It was also alleged that Dhoothad invested a large amount of funds in Deepak Kochhar owned Nupower months after the Videocon group received Rs 3,250 crore as loan from the ICICI Banking 2012.

Tags: sudhanshu dhar mishra, chanda kochar, icici bank
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

In Karnataka, Swami was often referred to as the

‘Disappointing’: Mallikarjun Kharge on no Bharat Ratna for Karnataka Seer

The Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna (PMFBY) is aimed at enabling farmers avail insurance cover against crop loss due to natural calamities. (File Photo)

Kejriwal hits out at Modi on crop insurance scheme, casteism

Mizoram governor

Mizoram governor addresses empty ground

Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

Madhya Pradesh, C’garh ministers ask DMs to read speech, create flutter

MOST POPULAR

1

Huawei backlash: France tightens 5G network controls

2

Ukraine sees surge in cyber attacks targeting election

3

Twitter under investigation for privacy rules breach

4

Mark Zuckerberg plans to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger

5

ISRO puts world’s lightest satellite into orbit, made by Indian students

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham