Rahul Gandhi, Nitin Gadkari chat during Republic Day

On January 7, Mr Gadkari created a flutter within his party by describing Indira Gandhi a “model of women empowerment.”

BJP president Amit Shah, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other dignitaries during the 70th Republic Day Parade at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: As the country celebrated its 70th Republic Day, one could see Congress chief Rahul Gandhi seated in the front row with Union minister Nitin Gadkari, chatting continously. Three seats to the right of Mr Gandhi was BJP chief Amit Shah.Incidentally in the saffron corridors people speak in hushed voices that if the BJP failed to cross 180 seats, the party could look at Mr Gadkari as an option for the top post. While Mr Gadkari’s camp vehemently denies any such “speculations” in the party, some feel that he is the only one who could bring parties like NCP, BJD and even TMC to NDA fold.

In another incident, Mr Gadkari had virtually questioned the Modi government when he told the media that implementing Maratha reservation may not yield results to tackle the unemployment crisis. “Where are the jobs?” he had said.

Congress president, Mr Gandhi had immediately tweeted: “Excellent question Gadkariji. Every Indian is asking the same question.” The Congress then went on to describe Mr Gadkari as “the first BJP Minister to speak the truth and courageously raise the question that we and the people of India have been asking.”

After the BJP’s defeat in recent Assemble elections, it was again Mr Gadkari who came out in the open to say that said the central leadership should “take responsibility”.

While Gandhi got a front row seat, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad was seen seated in the second row, unlike last year when both of them were made to sit in the sixth row.  

Mr Gandhi, who had taken over as the new Congress chief last year, was designated the sixth row seat during the 2018 Republic Day celebrations, prompting angry protest from his party which accused the government of setting aside traditions and indulging in “cheap politics”.

