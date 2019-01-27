Sunday, Jan 27, 2019 | Last Update : 06:08 AM IST

India, All India

Gautam Khaitan held in money laundering case

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 27, 2019, 3:02 am IST
Updated : Jan 27, 2019, 3:02 am IST

The fresh criminal case under the PMLA was filed by the ED against Mr Khaitan on the basis of a case filed by the income tax department

Gautam Khaitan (Photo: PTI/File)
 Gautam Khaitan (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Lawyer Gautam Khaitan, an accused on bail in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a fresh case of alleged possession of black money and money laundering and remanded in a two-day custody of the agency by a court here.

Officials said Mr Khaitan was placed under arrest on Friday night under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and produced in the court on Saturday, where the ED sought his custody for seven days, claiming it had knowledge of unidentified assets which value more than Rs 500 crore and his custodial interrogation was required to “unearth the conspiracy”. The income tax department had last week carried out searches against Mr Khaitan in this new case filed under the anti-black money law.

The fresh criminal case under the PMLA was filed by the ED against Mr Khaitan on the basis of a case filed by the income tax department. During the court proceedings on Saturday, Mr Khaitan’s advocate P.K. Dubey opposed the ED’s request for his custody.

He said that the present case was related to AgustaWestland case in which Mr Khaitan is already being prosecuted and is out on bail.

ED’s special public prosecutors D.P. Singh and N.K. Matta maintained that the present case had nothing to do with the alleged AgustaWestland scam.

Metropolitan Magistrate Neetu Sharma sent Mr Khaitan to ED custody for two days after the agency alleged that he was operating and holding a number of foreign accounts illegally and thereby possessing black money and stashing assets.

Mr Khaitan had been arrested by the ED and the CBI a few years ago in connection with their probe in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland case.  A charge sheet was also filed against him by the two agencies.

It is understood that the investigative agencies have got fresh leads against Mr Khaitan after the questioning of Christian Michel, an alleged middleman in the VVIP chopper deal with AgustaWestland, who was extradited to India from Dubai in December last.

Tags: gautam khaitan, money laundering case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Author Gita Mehta, who is also the sister of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.(Photo: Twitter/@kanak_news)

Timing not right: Naveen Patnaik’s sister Gita Mehta says no to Padma Shri

Bhupen Hazarika

Assam welcomes Ratna for Hazarika, minister slams Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Lok Sabha poll: BJP to focus on West Bengal, South

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo: File)

Priyanka Gandhi may begin formal role after dip at Kumbh

MOST POPULAR

1

Huawei backlash: France tightens 5G network controls

2

Ukraine sees surge in cyber attacks targeting election

3

Twitter under investigation for privacy rules breach

4

Mark Zuckerberg plans to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger

5

ISRO puts world’s lightest satellite into orbit, made by Indian students

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham