Sunday, Jan 27, 2019 | Last Update : 03:02 AM IST

India, All India

Extradition of Mehul Choksi likely before Lok Sabha polls

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 27, 2019, 1:37 am IST
Updated : Jan 27, 2019, 1:37 am IST

The (Antiguan) Extradition Act of 1993 “provides the legal basis for extraditing offenders from each other’s jurisdiction”, government sources said.

Mehul Choksi is the prime accused in the PNB fraud.
 Mehul Choksi is the prime accused in the PNB fraud.

New Delhi: Decks are being cleared for an early extradition of Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam-accused Mehul Choksi to India from tiny Caribbean nation Antigua, said government sources, fuelling speculation that the NDA government may want to showcase his return to India to face the law as its major achievement ahead of the general elections.

The Indian government’s position in the matter has been that there is already an existing facility between India and Antigua, where Mr Choksi has taken citizenship, that “constitutes an extradition arrangement between India and (A&B) Antigua and Barbuda.

The (Antiguan) Extradition Act of 1993 “provides the legal basis for extraditing offenders from each other’s jurisdiction”, government sources said.

New Delhi is pursuing Mr Choksi’s return with the Government of Antigua through diplomatic and legal channels and has handed over a request for his extradition.

When asked whether Mr Choksi is going to be extradited soon, officials said on Saturday that they are not aware of any fresh developments. However, tight-lipped sources in the security establishment told this newspaper that any such move would be confidential.

If indeed Mr Choksi is extradited soon, this will be the second major success for the NDA government in the past few weeks.

In December, alleged British middleman Christian James Michel was extradited to India from the UAE in the Rs 3,546 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case.

In September last year, Antigua had assured India of full cooperation in extradition matter of Mr Choksi. Foreign minister of Antigua & Barbuda Chet Greene had personally conveyed his country’s assurance to external affairs minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj during their bilateral meeting in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

On August 3 last year, New Delhi had issued a gazette notification that the provisions of the Extradition Act, 1962, “shall apply with respect to Antigua and Barbuda with effect from 2001 i.e. when  Antigua and Barbuda notified India as Designated Commonwealth Country under the provision of its own Extradition Act”.

This has enabled New Delhi to seek extradition of Mr Choksi from Antigua under this already-existing arrangement.

Government sources had earlier said last year, “The gazette notification on August 3, 2018, directs that the provisions of the Extradition Act, 1962, shall apply with respect to Antigua and Barbuda with effect from 2001.

These notifications constitute an extradition arrangement  between India and Antigua and Barbuda under their Extradition Act, 1993, and provides the legal basis for extraditing offenders from each other’s jurisdiction, said an official source.

The tiny Caribbean nation had earlier claimed last year that it was told by Indian agencies that there was no adverse information against Mr Choksi when it did a background check on the fugitive billionaire before granting him citizenship in 2017, according to a local media report there.

But India had swiftly set the record straight back then, saying that the police clearance certificate (PCC) was issued to Mr Choksi by passport office, Mumbai, for Antigua and Barbuda on March 16, 2017, since at that time there was a “clear police verification report (PVR) available on his passport”.

What New Delhi had essentially said earlier was that there was nothing incriminating or adverse against Mr Choksi at that particular time as the scam surfaced later.

Tags: mehul choksi, punjab national bank scam
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Bhupen Hazarika

Assam welcomes Ratna for Hazarika, minister slams Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Lok Sabha poll: BJP to focus on West Bengal, South

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo: File)

Priyanka Gandhi may begin formal role after dip at Kumbh

Early in the month, the state government had issued orders to return to farmers the over 4400 acres of land earlier acquired for the Tata Steel project. (File Photo)

Chhattisgarh CM waives irrigation tax

MOST POPULAR

1

Huawei backlash: France tightens 5G network controls

2

Ukraine sees surge in cyber attacks targeting election

3

Twitter under investigation for privacy rules breach

4

Mark Zuckerberg plans to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger

5

ISRO puts world’s lightest satellite into orbit, made by Indian students

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham