The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jan 27, 2018 | Last Update : 09:02 PM IST

India, All India

Maharashtra: 13 dead after minibus falls into Panchganga river in Kolhapur

PTI
Published : Jan 27, 2018, 11:30 am IST
Updated : Jan 27, 2018, 11:31 am IST

The mishap occurred at around 11:45 pm on Friday on Shivaji bridge when the driver lost control over the vehicle.

At least 13 people were killed after a mini-bus carrying 17 passengers fell into Panchganga river at Kolhapur in Western Maharashtra. (Photo: ANI)
 At least 13 people were killed after a mini-bus carrying 17 passengers fell into Panchganga river at Kolhapur in Western Maharashtra. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: At least 13 persons were killed as a minibus carrying 17 passengers fell into Panchganga river at Kolhapur in western Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at around 11:45 pm on Friday when the vehicle carrying three families was returning from Ganpatipule, a picnic destination of coastal Konkan, an official said.

The deceased include three men, three women and seven children, including a nine month baby, he said.

The speeding minibus was on the Shivaji Bridge of Panchganga river when its driver lost control of the vehicle.

The bus later fell into the river, the official said.

Police and fire brigade rushed to the spot as an onlooker alerted the Kolhapur police about the incident.

Rescue and search operations were launched immediately, he said.

The rescue teams managed to trace 16 passengers of the

ill-fated bus, wherein 13 had died. Three persons are admitted to a hospital for treatment, the official said.

All the passengers hailed from Balewadi in Pune, police said, adding the rescue operation is underway.

Tags: bus accident, kolhapur, shivaji bridge, panchganga river
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Oxford Dictionaries chooses ‘Aadhaar’ as Hindi word of 2017

2

Smart wearables Google Clip now available

3

Disneyland to open a brewery that sells craft beer

4

Caution: Fake Jio TV SMS scam stealing credit, debit card information

5

Facebook Live lets you tip the streamers

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities Amitabh Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shraddha Kapoor snapped in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: B-town celebs Amitabh, Sushmita and Shraddha spotted

Bollywood stars turned up for the screening of 'Padmaavat' held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars lend their support to Padmaavat team at special screening

With the film releasing on Thursday, the team of 'Padmaavat' held screenings, where Bollywood stars were snapped. (Photo: Viral BhayanI)

Movie time: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, others watch Deepika Padukone starrer Padmaavat

Shah Rukh Khan was among the three global stars who were honoured with Crystal Awards at the World Economic Forum held in Davos on Monday. (Photos: AP)

SRK receives Crystal Award at WEF in Davos; John, Blanchett also honoured

Bollywood stars showed their fitness side at the Mumbai Marathon 2018 held in the city on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Bollywood stars flaunt their medals, moments at the Mumbai Marathon

Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali addressed the media in Mumbai on Friday to inform that 'Pad Man' and 'Padmaavat' won't clash at the box office. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Padmaavat vs Pad Man: SLB requests Akshay to push release ahead, superstar obliges

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham