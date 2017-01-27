The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jan 27, 2017 | Last Update : 11:03 AM IST

India, All India

Delhi: Mother tries to kill 2-yr-old, man records act to show cops

PTI
Published : Jan 27, 2017, 8:12 am IST
Updated : Jan 27, 2017, 8:15 am IST

Police is also verifying the authenticity of the video recording and investigating the case.

Representational Image.
 Representational Image.

New Delhi: A woman was booked for attempted murder after she was accused by her husband of throwing their two-and-half-year-old child from the staircase of their house in southeast Delhi's Pul Prahladpur area, police said on Thursday.

On January 24, a PCR call was received around 6 pm wherein a man alleged that a child had been thrown from the staircase of house from first floor, a police official said.

Police reached the spot and took the complaint from the man, who also told them that he has a video recording of the said incident, he said.

The child was medically examined at AIIMS trauma centre on the same day and some some blunt injuries were found on the face, the official said, adding the victim's father owns a cosmetic shop in Sharma Market of Pul Prahladpur area.

Police is investigating whether the couple were having marital issues over the child, he said.

The officer also said that it is not known yet what was the provocation or motive of the mother to behave like this with her child.

Police is also verifying the authenticity of the video recording and investigating whether these were regular episodes or a one-off incident and family members are being interrogated.

Tags: mother, attempt to murder, delhi crime
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Video introducing Donald Trump to Netherlands goes viral

2

Sex, love, libido: Helpline brings succour to Afghan youth

3

Box office: Shah Rukh's Raees beats Hrithik's Kaabil by healthy margin on opening day

4

Netflix now allows movie download to SD card

5

B'desh cyclist group enter Guinness Records for longest moving line of bicycles

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The internet makes the most out of a dust bin that resembled Donald Trump with a yellow top to put him in the most ideal situations. (Photo: Twitter)

The Internet had a funny take on a Donald Trump-looking dustbin

Even in the 21st century rape survivors are still blamed by sections of society. Misogynistic views about women give rise to allegations that victims put themselves in a vulnerable position because of the way they behave or dress. (Photo: Facebook)

Hard-hitting illustrations call out shaming of rape victims

The victim blaming and outrageous victim blaming following the Bengaluru mass molestations caused women to come out and reiterate their right to go out after dark (Photo: Facebook)

Indian women reclaim public spaces with #IWillGoOut march

Images of comparisons between crowds at Trump's and Obama's inauguration hit the social media followed by comparisons with women's march (Photo: Twitter/Facebook)

Here's how the crowd at Trump's inauguration to other events

The Satanic Temple of Los Angeles is part of a nationwide movement in US and held the black mass a day after Friday the 13th (Photo: Instagram)

Sinister scenes at LA Satanic Temple's 'Black Mass'

The woman managed to convince doctors to let her keep the amputated foot after she was diagnosed with a rare cancer (Photo: Instagram)

Cancer survivor creates Instagram account for amputated foot

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham