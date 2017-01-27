The Asian Age | News

Friday, Jan 27, 2017

India, All India

Blasts in Assam and Manipur, but none hurt

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Jan 27, 2017, 5:05 am IST
Updated : Jan 27, 2017, 6:09 am IST

The blast at Angera in Charaideo was reported to be the most powerful. It created a deep crater.

Security personnel inspecting the site of a low intensity blast in Charaideo district of Assam. (Photo: PTI)
 Security personnel inspecting the site of a low intensity blast in Charaideo district of Assam. (Photo: PTI)

Guwahati: In what is said to be an attempt to make their presence felt in the region, outlawed Ulfa (I) triggered seven low intensity blasts on Republic Day in upper Assam. The militants also lobbed two grenades in poll-bound Manipur. There was no casualty reported from either of the blast site.

The Director General of Police, Mukesh Shahay, told reporters, “We have received reports of seven low-intensity blasts. There were no casualty in the incidents.”

Police said that three blasts were reported from Charaideo district, two from Sivasagar district and one each from Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts, all in eastern Assam. The blast at Angera in Charaideo was reported to be the most powerful. It created a deep crater.

In Dibrugarh town, the blast took place just 500 metres away from Chowkidingi Parade ground where the national flag was being unfurled at an official function. Due to high security in the area, the militants threw the bomb into a drain where it exploded, police said.

The twin blasts in Manipur were reported from Imphal East district — one in Mantripukhri and another near Manipur College. No casualties were reported from Manipur also.

The Northeast insurgent groups had given a joint call to boycott the Republic Day celebration. However, it failed to make an impact.

Tags: republic day, ulfa (i), assam blasts, manipur
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

