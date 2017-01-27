The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jan 27, 2017 | Last Update : 06:31 AM IST

India, All India

‘Black cat’ commandos make lively Republic Day debut

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 27, 2017, 6:22 am IST
Updated : Jan 27, 2017, 6:23 am IST

The NSG was raised in 1984, following Operation Blue Star and the assassination of Indira Gandhi, for combating terrorist activities.

A National Security Guard (NSG) commando on Rajpath during the 68th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 A National Security Guard (NSG) commando on Rajpath during the 68th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The marching contingent of National Security Guard (NSG) was among the impressive debutants at the Republic Day parade on Thursday.

Dressed in all black, a contingent of about 140 personnel dashed sheen to the parade. The march past by the elite counter-terror force displayed ‘Sherpa’ — a specially designed hijack intervention vehicle — and two gypsies used for anti-hijack operations.

The ‘black cat’ commandos received a rapturous round of applause from the spectators as they marched down Rajpath singing the NSG song “Hum Haina Haina Na Hindustan”, penned by poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar.

The NSG was raised in 1984, following Operation Blue Star and the assassination of Indira Gandhi, for combating terrorist activities.

Ever since its inception, the NSG has carried out 115 counter-terror operations, including the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack and the recent attack on the Air Force station, Pathankot.

On Thursday, the UAE became the second country after France to send its military contingent to participate in the Republic Day parade of India.

The 149-member UAE contingent on Rajpath was another highlight of the day.

Crown prince of the Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was the Chief Guest at the dazzling 68th Republic Day celebrations in the national capital.

Also for the first time, the parade saw the fly-past of three LCA (Light Combat Aircraft) Tejas Aircraft flying at a height of 300 meter from the ground in ‘Vic’ formation.

Tejas’ is the first advance Fly by Wire (FBW) fighter aircraft designed, developed and manufactured in India. The aircraft has been designed and developed by Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and produced by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

Tags: national security guard, 68th republic day, javed akhtar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Box office: Shah Rukh's Raees beats Hrithik's Kaabil by healthy margin on opening day

2

Netflix now allows movie download to SD card

3

B'desh cyclist group enter Guinness Records for longest moving line of bicycles

4

Blaupunkt car DVR review: A driver assistant for your car

5

22 interesting #ThisDayThatYear facts about Republic Day

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham