Ashok Chakra for jawan who died fighting militants in J&K

Martyred soldier’s wife says she wants her children to follow their father’s footsteps and join Army.

Chasen Lowang Dada, the widow of martyr Hav Hangpan Dada, receives Ashok Chakra from President Pranab Mukherjee during the Republic Day parade on Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Under an uncharacteristic overcast sky on Thursday, when President Pranab Mukherjee handed over the Ashok Chakra, India’s highest peacetime gallantry award, to Chasen Lowang—the widow of Havildar Hangpan Dada of the Assam Regiment at the Republic Day parade—there were tears and dreams in her eyes.

The tears were for her husband who died combating militants in Kashmir while the hopes were fuelled by the desire to see her two children 10-year-old daughter Roukhin Dada and 7-year-old son Sewang Dada follow their father’s footsteps in the Army.

Ms Lowang, a picture of quiet dignity, told agencies: “It is such a big award. I am so proud of my husband. I am happy but sad at the same time”. Dedicating the award to every soldier who is fighting for the country in harsh conditions, she said: “I want them to join the force and become an officer. They should replace their papa in the Army and become a big officer”. She reminisced that Dada would encourage his children to join the Army as officers.

On May 26, near Nawgaon (in Kashmir’s Kupwara), at the icy heights at 12,500 ft, Havildar Dada after a face-to-face fight with militants shot dead two terrorists in close combat, killed another one in hand-to-hand combat before taking in a hail of bullets.

His valiant act also resulted in the death of fourth terrorist. Dada’s name was announced on India’s 70th Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

On Thursday, President Mukherjee, who is also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, approved two Kirti Chakras and ten Shaurya Chakras for gallant soldiers.

Dada’s gritty story is quite similar to Lance Havildar Prem Bahadur Resmi Magar of the Third Battalion of the First Gorkha Rifles who lost his life on June 15 in Jammu & Kashmir’s Tangdhar battling militants. Magar had already shot dead four terrorists who were on an infiltration bid.

He was also instrumental in killing seven terrorists in two previous operations in the same area. For his act of valour, Lance Havildar Magar has been named for the Kirti Chakra, second in order of precedence of peacetime gallantry awards after the Ashok Chakra. The other Kirti Chakra awardee is Major Rohit Suri of 4 Para who led his Special Forces team during the surgical strikes across the Line of Control on the intervening night of September 28-29.