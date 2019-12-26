Thursday, Dec 26, 2019 | Last Update : 10:02 AM IST

India, All India

RSS regards 130 crore population of India as Hindu society, says Bhagwat

PTI
Published : Dec 26, 2019, 8:46 am IST
Updated : Dec 26, 2019, 8:46 am IST

Bhagwat said RSS accepts one and all, thinks good of them and desired to take them to a higher level for betterment.

Irrespective of religion and culture, people who have the nationalistic spirit and respect the culture of the country and its heritage are Hindus, and RSS considers the 130 crore people of the country as Hindus, he said. (Photo: File)
 Irrespective of religion and culture, people who have the nationalistic spirit and respect the culture of the country and its heritage are Hindus, and RSS considers the 130 crore people of the country as Hindus, he said. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said the Sangh regards the 130 crore people of India as Hindu society, irrespective of their religion and culture.

Irrespective of religion and culture, people who have the nationalistic spirit and respect the culture of the country and its heritage are Hindus, and RSS considers the 130 crore people of the country as Hindus, he said.

"Entire society is ours and the Sangh aims to build such a united society," he said.

When Sangh says Hindu, it includes those who believe India is their motherland, love India, its people, water, land, animals and forests and reflects in their lives, the country's great traditions and culture, in which the whole creation is looked at with friendliness and their welfare is cared for, he said.

"The son of mother India, whether he may speak any language, from any region, follow any form of worship or not believing in worship of any, is a Hindu...In this regard, for Sangh all the 130 crore people of India is Hindu society," he said.

Bhagwat said RSS accepts one and all, thinks good of them and desired to take them to a higher level for betterment.

He was speaking at a public meeting organised as part of the three-day Vijaya Sankalpa Sibiram of RSS members from Telangana.

"There is a famous saying that there is unity in diversity. But our country goes one step ahead. Not just unity in diversity, (it is) diversity of unity. We are not searching for unity in diversity. We are searching the unity from which the diversity came and there are different ways to achieve unity," he said.

Bhagwat said the country is Hindutvavadi by tradition.

He said eminent freedom fighter Rabindranath Tagore, in his "Swadeshi Samaj", wrote that despite some inherent contradictions between Hindus and Muslims, Hindu society was capable of finding solutions in a Hindu way to unite the nation.

Tags: mohan bhagwat, rss
Location: India, Telangana

Latest From India

The protest will be against the alleged

'Merry Christmas everyone apart from Delhi Police': Jamia students' protest continues

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

The message of Lalu Prasad, who is in Ranchi serving sentences in fodder scam cases, was relayed by his younger son and heir-apparent Tejashwi Yadav, who met his ailing father at a hospital in the Jharkhand capital where the former Bihar Chief Minister has been admitted on health grounds. (Photo: File)

Work four times harder than you did in J'khand: Tejashwi shares Lalu's message to RJD

The incident was captured on the shop's CCTV camera. (Representational Image)

4 men wearing masks open fire at Haryana's Gurgaon shop, probe on: Cops

MOST POPULAR

1

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

2

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

3

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

4

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

5

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham