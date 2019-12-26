NSUI protests Pragya’s presence in MP university

The students’ wing of Congress held a noisy demonstration in front of the university here to protest her presence at the university.

Bhopal: National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Wednesday staged a protest at the Makhanlal Chaturvedi National Journalism University here demanding denial of entry of BJP’s Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur into the educational institution, calling her terror accused.

The students’ wing of Congress held a noisy demonstration in front of the university here to protest her presence at the university.

Ms Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast incident in which six people were killed and more than 100 others injured, was visiting the university to express her solidarity with two girl students who were barred from appearing the semester examination owing to shortage of attendances in the class, as per the rules of the university.

The two third semester students of MA (mass communication), Shreya Pande and Manu Sharma, resorted to sit-in agitation at the entrance of the university demanding revocation of the order barring them from appearing their examination.

Ms Thakur held discussions with the authorities of the university on the matter and appealed to them to allow the two students to sit in for their examination.