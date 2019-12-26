JCO, woman killed as Pak violates ceasefire along LoC

Police sources said one of the injured civilians — a woman identified as Naseema Begum — later succumbed to her injuries in a local hospital.

The officials said the firing from across the LoC in Baramulla district started at around 11.30 am on Wednesday and continued for some time. (Representational image)

Srinagar: A day after the Army’s Northern Command chief, Lt. Gen. Ranbir Singh, visited the Indian formations and units along the Line of Control in north Kashmir to review the “security situation and operational and logistic preparedness”, a junior commissioned officer and woman resident were killed in Pakistani firing and shelling at the Hajipir and nearby Rampur sectors of the de facto border on Wednesday.

Army officials here said the JCO, whose name was withheld till his family is informed, was killed in “unprovoked ceasefire violation” by Pakistani troops. They added that Indian troops retaliated against the Pakistani firing “strongly and befittingly”.

The officials said the firing from across the LoC in Baramulla district started at around 11.30 am on Wednesday and continued for some time. Some of the mortar shells landed in nearby civilian areas, resulting in injuries to two civilians, they said.

Police sources said one of the injured civilians — a woman identified as Naseema Begum — later succumbed to her injuries in a local hospital.

On Tuesday, Lt. Gen. Singh had during his visit to Kashmir reviewed the overall security situation in the Valley. Defence spokesman Col. Rajesh Kalia said the Northern Command chief, accompanied by Srinagar-based Chinar Corps commander Lt. Gen. Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon, visited the formations and units along the LoC where he was briefed by commanders on the ground regarding the “operational and logistic preparedness”. The spokesman said: “He also urged the officers and jawans to continue with the vigil and give a befitting response to any misadventure from across the border.”

Meanwhile, a report from Jammu said the Pakistan Rangers had on Tuesday night fired mortars and small arms to target Border Security Force positions along the international border (IB) in J&K’s Kathua district. Several mortar shells landed in civilian areas close to the IB’s Chandwa belt in Hiranagar sector, triggering protests by local residents on Wednesday.

The BSF, while confirming it, said that its men gave a befitting reply, leading to a skirmish which continued throughout the night. No casualties were reported.

The police said that people from the affected village, Channtanda, poured out onto the streets Wednesday and chanted anti-Pakistan slogans.