The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Dec 26, 2018 | Last Update : 06:16 PM IST

India, All India

'Only 3 castes called for President's guards'; Court seeks Centre's reply

PTI
Published : Dec 26, 2018, 6:08 pm IST
Updated : Dec 26, 2018, 6:08 pm IST

A bench issued notice to MoD, Chief of the Army Staff, Commandant of President's Bodyguard and Director, Army Recruitment, on petition.

The court was hearing a PIL by Haryana resident Gaurav Yadav, who sought setting aside of the recruitment of President's Bodyguard which was held on September 4, 2017 as only three castes -- Jats, Rajputs and Jat Sikhs were invited for it. (Representational Image)
 The court was hearing a PIL by Haryana resident Gaurav Yadav, who sought setting aside of the recruitment of President's Bodyguard which was held on September 4, 2017 as only three castes -- Jats, Rajputs and Jat Sikhs were invited for it. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has sought response of the centre and the Chief of the Army Staff on a plea alleging that only three castes were considered for recruitment to the President's Bodyguard.

A bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Sanjeev Narula issued notice to the Ministry of Defence, Chief of the Army Staff, Commandant of the President's Bodyguard and Director, Army Recruitment, on the petition.

"Reply shall be filed within four weeks. Rejoinder, if any, shall be filed before the next date. List on May 8, 2019," the bench said.

The court was hearing a PIL by Haryana resident Gaurav Yadav, who sought setting aside of the recruitment of President's Bodyguard which was held on September 4, 2017 as only three castes -- Jats, Rajputs and Jat Sikhs were invited for it.

The petitioner said he belonged to Ahir/Yadav caste and fulfilled all the eligibility criteria of recruitment as President's Bodyguard except caste and sought that he be recruited for the post.

The petition, filed through advocate Ram Naresh Yadav, said the "preferential treatment" provided to the three castes has deprived other citizens, who were also eligible, of the opportunity of recruitment.

"The recruitment criteria so formulated and followed contains an arbitrary classification which is based on caste and henceforth, it being in the nature of class legislation, stands in complete violation of Article 14 of the Constitution of India. Also, the recruitment process stands in violation of Article 15(1) which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, religion, caste, sex, colour and place of birth," the plea alleged.

It said there was discrimination in the recruitment process on the basis of caste and that Article provides for non-discrimination by the state in employment to public office.

"However, in the present case, since only three castes were allowed to be recruited to the office of Presidential Bodyguards, which is indeed a public office, there is violation of Article 16 as well," it alleged.

The petition sought quashing of the recruitment policy based on caste/ region/ religion in the President's Bodyguard and issuance of a direction to the Army to conduct the recruitment on non-discriminate grounds.

"Quash the recruitment of the President's Bodyguard as the same being unconstitutional and against the fundamental right of the citizens of India," it said.

Earlier, the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court had refused to entertain a PIL on the issue, saying it does not get into these kind of PILs.

Tags: delhi high court, chief of army staff, army recruitment, president's bodyguard, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Xiaomi announces circular notch Mi Play

2

Apple iOS 12.1.2 reportedly bricking iPhones

3

Cortana scores worst in most voice assistant categories: Report

4

Men are more sensitive and fragile, says Jennifer Lopez

5

Elon Musk says Tesla to pay customers for missed tax credits

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham