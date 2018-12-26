The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Dec 26, 2018 | Last Update : 03:51 AM IST

India, All India

Karnataka CM in a spot over ‘shoot mercilessly’ video

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Dec 26, 2018, 1:44 am IST
Updated : Dec 26, 2018, 1:44 am IST

Says it was an emotional outburst at the murder of a party worker.

Karnataka chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy
 Karnataka chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy

Hubballi: Karnataka chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has become embroiled in a controversy after a purported video, showing him ordering a police official to “shoot mercilessly” those who killed a JD(S) worker in Maddur, went viral.

The Opposition BJP lashed out at Mr Kumaraswamy over the issue, terming it “irresponsible and nonsense”.

With the chief minister drawing flak over his response, he responded by saying “it was an emotional outburst” and he did not mean to say that the perpetrators of the brutal crime should be killed but wanted them to be “smoked out” from their hideout as soon as possible. 

JD(S) worker H. Prakash (50) was allegedly hacked to death by four men in Maddur town of Mandya district Monday evening, police said.

The assailants stopped Prakash’s car when he was going home and hacked him to death with machetes. Prakash was a former zilla panchayat member.

Tension prevailed in Maddur and Mandya after the incident as people gheraoed the police station demanding immediate arrest of the murderers.

Following the killing of his party man, Mr Kumaraswamy purportedly gave instruction to the official over phone, which was caught on camera and went viral on Tuesday.

In the video, the chief minister is heard saying that there were three murders in the past before he came to Bengaluru and he was disappointed with the police.

“I don’t know how you will handle it (the case)… Because it was your responsibility. I am actually disappointed because it (the murder) brought a bad name. He (who was murdered) was a good person.. There is no problem if you shoot such people mercilessly,” he said alluding to the alleged killers.

“I am least bothered (about the consequences),” the chief minister was further heard saying.

The audio went viral on Tuesday, triggering outrage among several Opposition leaders, including state BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa who condemned the statement. Demanding an apology from the CM, the BJP  tweeted that it is only his party which seemed to matter to the CM.

“If he speaks like this, what will happen to the law and order situation? An irresponsible and nonsense statement by Kumaraswamy,” Mr Yeddyurappa said.

The chief minister said that he had acted in a fit of rage as he knew the victim.

“It is beyond my imagination that such a person can ever be killed. My words were only an emotional outburst, which I did not mean,” he told reporters in Vijayapura on Tuesday.

The chief minister’s office issued a statement saying the comments were an “emotional reaction” to the incident and not orders by Mr Kumaraswamy.

“The killers of the JD(S) leader Prakash, husband of former zilla parishad president Lalitha, are suspected to be involved in two murder cases. I had given a statement to kill them mercilessly in the heat of the moment. It was a slip of the tongue and I have now directed police officials to smoke them out. No violence has erupted due to the murder of our party leader, the police are probing the case to nab the killers”, Mr Kumaraswamy said, in an attempt to contain the damage. 

Tags: h.d. kumaraswamy, opposition, jd(s)

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iOS 12.1.2 reportedly bricking iPhones

2

Cortana scores worst in most voice assistant categories: Report

3

Men are more sensitive and fragile, says Jennifer Lopez

4

Elon Musk says Tesla to pay customers for missed tax credits

5

SpaceX launches first US national security space mission

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham