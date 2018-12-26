The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Dec 26, 2018 | Last Update : 12:56 PM IST

India, All India

'Difficult to say who will be next PM’: Baba Ramdev

ANI
Published : Dec 26, 2018, 11:49 am IST
Updated : Dec 26, 2018, 11:49 am IST

'Now the political situation is very difficult. We cannot say who will be the next Prime Minister of country to lead it,' Ramdev said.

Ramdev arrived at Madurai on Tuesday to attend the national executive meeting of Bharat Swabhiman meeting at Rameshwaram. (Photo: File)
  Ramdev arrived at Madurai on Tuesday to attend the national executive meeting of Bharat Swabhiman meeting at Rameshwaram. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Yoga guru Swami Ramdev on Tuesday said that it was very difficult to say who would be the next Prime Minister of the country.

“Now the political situation is very difficult. We cannot say who will be the next Prime Minister of country to lead it,” Ramdev told the reporters.

Ramdev arrived at Madurai on Tuesday to attend the national executive meeting of Bharat Swabhiman meeting at Rameshwaram.

He said that he is not going to support any person or oppose any party in the Lok Sabha elections due next year. “I am not focusing on politics,” he said.

“Our aim is not a Hindu country but a spiritual country and a spiritual world. Through yoga and Vedic practices, we are making a divine, prosperous and spiritual India,” said Ramdev.

Tags: ramdev, 2019 lok sabha elections, pm modi

MOST POPULAR

1

Xiaomi announces circular notch Mi Play

2

Apple iOS 12.1.2 reportedly bricking iPhones

3

Cortana scores worst in most voice assistant categories: Report

4

Men are more sensitive and fragile, says Jennifer Lopez

5

Elon Musk says Tesla to pay customers for missed tax credits

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham