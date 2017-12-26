The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Dec 26, 2017 | Last Update : 05:15 AM IST

India, All India

Security beefed up outside Lalu jail amid protest

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Dec 26, 2017, 12:36 am IST
Updated : Dec 26, 2017, 1:44 am IST

Sources also said that a separate register will be kept in the jail office to maintain the list of people requesting to meet RJD chief Lalu Yadav.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Patna: Security outside Birsa Munda Jail in Ranchi was beefed after RJD workers staged a massive protest against the authorities after they were stopped from meeting their leader Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Barricading and an additional police force was deployed outside the prison to prevent party workers from getting too close to the prison gate.

“Lalu Yadav is being treated as if he is a big criminal. He is a mass leader and stopping people from meeting him may create further trouble,” president of Jharkhand state unit of the RJD Annapurna Devi said on Monday after she and other leaders were stopped from meeting Mr Yadav.

According to the jail manual, a convict serving imprisonment can be allowed to meet people only once in a week. Sources claim that in Mr Yadav’s case, jail authorities have been asked to allow only three persons in a week.

Sources also said that a separate register will be kept in the jail office to maintain the list of people requesting to meet RJD chief Lalu Yadav.

RJD workers have been camping outside the prison gate for the past two days despite being told that they will not be allowed to meet Mr Yadav. According to an eyewitness, a large group of supporters has travelled from various parts of Bihar and Jharkhand and is not ready to leave Ranchi without having a glimpse of Mr Yadav.

The RJD chief, after being convicted in the fodder scam case, has been kept in jail’s upper division cell along with seven other political prisoners.

A source from Ranchi informed this newspaper that the RJD chief has been provided with a separate room with all basic facilities, including a separate television set and a toilet.

The quantum of punishment for Mr Yadav and 15 other convicted in the fodder scam case will be pronounced on January 3.

RJD national vice-president Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and other senior party leaders are seeking legal advice in order to challenge the verdict in the high court. 

Tags: lalu prasad yadav, fodder scam case
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

Year ender 2017: Mysterious events that stunned people across the globe

2

WhatsApp to stop working on two major platforms on Dec 31

3

Mumbai family grows 65 feet tall Christmas tree; India’s tallest

4

Diamond tycoon funds wedding for 251 young couples in India

5

Track Santa on Christmas with Alexa

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

For more than 300 years, Sarangkheda, a village in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra, has been hosting Chetak Festival – a celebration of the finest equestrian breeds. A festival that lasts for a month, it is a rare, yet spectacular sight to witness more than 2000 majestic horses in a single location.

Horses take centre stage at Sarangkheda Chetak Festival 2017

From layers, to summer outfits, velvets and the colour black, designers share what they think will trend this winter.

Find out what may trend this Christmas in fashion

The indoor cross-country competition was packed with a lot of energy and action. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Sweden's annual international horse show

From angels lighting up the streets of London to the Christmas markets in Austria, cities worldwide have lit up to usher in Christmas. (All photos: AFP)

Christmas 2017: Cities worldwide light up to welcome Santa

Festooned with garlands and colourful bridles, turbaned riders mounted on horseback in full gallop lower their lances at tiny wooden blocks as they practice the centuries-old tradition of tent-pegging in Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)

Pakistan: Horse riders show off their skills during Kot Fateh Khan mela

The gigantic figures were designed and made mostly by prominent artisans of the State of Puebla.(All images: AFP)

Over a million expected to attend Luztopia 2017, Mexico's fiesta of lights

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham