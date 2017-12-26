The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Dec 26, 2017 | Last Update : 05:15 AM IST

India, All India

Not trying to divide any religion, says Siddaramaiah

PTI
Published : Dec 26, 2017, 1:35 am IST
Updated : Dec 26, 2017, 1:46 am IST

Siddaramaiah said Veerashiva Mahasabha says they want a separate religion, but it should be Veerashiva-Lingayata dharma.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Amidst raging differences on the issue of separate religion status to Veerashivas/Ling-ayats, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said he was not making any attempts to divide any religion.

“I’m not attempting to divide religion. Five (forums) of them have given petitions, I have sent the five petitions to the (state) minorities commission,” he told reporters at Hubbali in north Karnataka.

Veerashaiva/Lingayat is a numerically strong and politically-influential community concentrated largely in the northern part of Karnataka and pays allegiance to the 12th century “social reform movement” initiated by philosopher Basaves-hwara.

Mr Siddaramaiah said Veerashiva Mahasabha says they want a separate religion, but it should be Veerashiva-Lingayata dharma, while Lingayats maintain they want only Lingayat dharma.

“What should I do, tell me? As a government, as they have given the petition, with responsibility, I have referred all the petitions to the minority commission,” he added.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah’s comments come a day after seers and representatives of Veerashiva tradition at a rally yesterday reiterated their stand that Veerashaiva and Lingayats were one and the same and attempts to divide the community should be thwarted.

Tags: siddaramaiah, veerashivas, lingayats
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

Year ender 2017: Mysterious events that stunned people across the globe

2

WhatsApp to stop working on two major platforms on Dec 31

3

Mumbai family grows 65 feet tall Christmas tree; India’s tallest

4

Diamond tycoon funds wedding for 251 young couples in India

5

Track Santa on Christmas with Alexa

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The official annoucement of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Thackeray' took place in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B lends support to Nawazuddin starrer Bal Thackeray biopic by launching teaser

The Kapoor and Pataudi family celebrated the first birthday of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan in grand style. (Photo: Instagram)

Saif and Kareena's little one Taimur has close ones around as he celebrates 1st birthday

Trailers of Rani Mukerji’s comeback film ‘Hichki’ and Neeraj Pandey’s ‘Aiyaary’ were launched by the cast in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rani makes rare appearance for Hichki, Sidharth, Manoj, others present Aiyaary

Will Smith hosted a premiere of his Netflix film ‘Bright’ in Mumbai on Monday, which was attended by several Bollywood stars. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Iulia, Pooja, Rakul in attendance as Will Smith hosts Bright premiere in Mumbai

Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were among those who were the audience at their children's annual day function in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars and star kids galore at school's annual day function

Several Bollywood stars were present at the last rites of actor-filmmaker-writer Neeraj Vora, who passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars bid adieu to Neeraj Vora as actor-filmmaker makes final journey

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham