Does govt have determination to bring Jadhav back to India?

PTI
Published : Dec 26, 2017, 1:46 am IST
Updated : Dec 26, 2017, 1:48 am IST

Jadhav on Monday met his wife and mother at the heavily guarded foreign affairs ministry building in Islamabad.

New Delhi: Congress leader Manish Tewari said on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should bring back Kulbhushan Jadhav, on death row in Pakistan, and asked if his government has the determination to do so.

Jadhav, a former Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April.

“@narendramodi Mr. Prime Minister you need to bring this Gentleman back home. Does your government have the determination to do what it takes and walk the talk??????,” Tewari tweeted along with a picture of Jadhav.

The meeting came after the Hague-based ICJ asked Pakistan in May to stay 47-year- old Jadhav’s execution. Pakistan claims its security forces arrested Jadhav from the restive Balochistan province after he reportedly entered from Iran.

It claims that he was in possession of an Indian passport that identified him as Hussein Mubarak Patel.    

Tags: manish tewari, kulbhushan jadhav, icj
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

