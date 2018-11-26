Mann ki Baat is about people, not politics, says Modi

Modi also said he chose radio as a medium to connect with the people as it was a “mighty means” of getting across to them.

New Delhi: Addressing the 50th episode of the programme on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he deliberately kept “politics” out of his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat as the programme is about the aspirations of the people and not his or the government’s achievements. He also said he chose radio as a medium to connect with the people as it was a “mighty means” of getting across to them.

The Prime Minister said the “apprehensions” of the people are not “misplaced” that the programme could have been used as a political tool and to disseminate his and his government’s achievements.

“The fact is, if a leader gets hold of a microphone with assured listeners to the tune of millions, what else does he need? When Mann Ki Baat commenced, I had firmly decided that it would carry nothing political or any praise for the government, nor Modi for that matter anywhere. The greatest bulwark in ensuring adherence to my resolve has been you,” he said.

As a run-up to each episode, the expectations and aspirations of listeners through their letters, online comments, and phone calls are crystal clear, he added.

“Modi may come and go, but this country will never let go of its unity and permanence. Our culture will always be immortal,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi’s monthly radio broadcast, Mann Ki Baat, completed 50 episodes on Sunday. In its previous episodes, he covered issues of social, national, as well as international implications; education of the girl child; tackling exam stress; climate change; and drug menace.

PM Modi also expressed his concern over a “decline” in open communication between elders and the youths in families, saying the discussions generally revolve around dos and don’ts and studies. He said communication would be more effective if people “accept” instead of “expect” and “discuss” instead of “dismiss.”