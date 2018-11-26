The Asian Age | News

Kartarpur corridor: Punjab CM lays foundation stone, calls Pak Army 'coward'

Lashing out at Pakistan, CM Amarinder Singh labelled the Pakistan Army's actions as 'coward'.

CM Amarinder Singh on Sundayd declined Pakistan's invite for laying the foundation stone for Kartarpur Sahib corridor in Pakistan. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Amritsar: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Monday laid the foundation stone for the Kartarpur Sahib corridor, which will facilitate easy passage to Sikh pilgrims to the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan.

Just a day after declining Pakistan's invite for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the historic Kartarpur corridor, CM Amarinder Singh Monday hit out at Pakistan Army Chief. 

Citing terror attacks in Punjab and killing of Indian soldiers, Singh said, "I am warning you (Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Bajwa), we are also Punjabis, you will not be allowed to enter here and vitiate the atmosphere."

Lashing out at Pakistan, Singh labelled the Pakistan Army's actions as 'coward' and said, "I would like to ask the Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Bajwa something. As a soldier, which army teaches to violate ceasefire and kill jawans on the other side? Which army teaches to send people to attack Pathankot and Amritsar? This is cowardness."

The decision to build the passage -- from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district to the International Border -- was taken by the Union Cabinet on November 22.

Union ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Hardeep Singh Puri and Vijay Sampla were also present at the event.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the ground-breaking ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor on the Pakistani side on November 28.

