Salute to citizens, security men killed in 26/11 attacks: PM on 'Mann Ki Baat'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday exhorted humanitarian forces to fight unitedly to defeat the menace of terrorism.

Addressing the 38th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister said, "Terrorism has threatened and challenged humanity across the globe and is bent upon destroying the humanitarian forces. It's therefore not only India but all humanitarian forces across the world, which will have to unite to defeat the menace of terrorism."

The Prime Minister also remembered the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack on its ninth anniversary.

"26/11 is our Constitution day but how could we forget that nine years ago, on this day the terrorists attacked Mumbai,” said Modi.

“We remember and salute all those brave citizen, policemen, security personnel who lost their lives in the gruesome attack. We will never forget their sacrifice," he added.

Stressing that terrorism is a threat to humanity, the Prime Minister said that world is now realising the destructive aspects of terrorism.

"For over four decades, India has been raising the issue of terror. Initially the world did not take us seriously but now the world is realising the destructive aspects of terrorism. Today we accept it as the biggest challenge," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, seeking to exploit a crude meme tweeted by the Congress mocking the Prime Minister's 'chaiwala' past, BJP leaders, including Arun Jaitley and Amit Shah, listened to 'Mann ki Baat' while having tea with people across poll-bound Gujarat.

The event held at all 50,128 polling booths in 182 Assembly seats was named 'Mann ki Baat - Chai Ke Saath'.