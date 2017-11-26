The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Nov 26, 2017 | Last Update : 06:41 AM IST

India, All India

I'm Muslim, nobody forced me to convert, says Hadiya

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 26, 2017, 2:07 am IST
Updated : Nov 26, 2017, 6:09 am IST

Alleged victim of ‘Love Jihad’ to appear in top court tomorrow

Hadiya arrives at the Cochin International airport to board a flight to Delhi. (Photo: Asian Age)
 Hadiya arrives at the Cochin International airport to board a flight to Delhi. (Photo: Asian Age)

Kochi: Hadiya aka Akhila, who is allegedly a victim of “Love Jihad”, said on Saturday that she had embraced Islam on her own free will and wanted to go with her husband Shefin Jahan.

She also said she needed justice and that there was no compulsion from anyone in her changing the religion.

Hadiya, who will appear in the Supreme Court on Monday as directed by a bench headed by the Chief Justice, expressed her stand to mediapersons at the Nedumbassery airport before she was taken to New Delhi by a flight in the afternoon. It was for the first time that she appeared in public after the Kerala high court, in May this year, had annulled her marriage to Shefin Jahan and given her custody to her father K.M. Asokan of T.V. Puram, Vaikom, Kottayam district.

Hadiya was taken to the airport amidst tight security by the police, who tried to prevent her from speaking to the media. However, she managed to say a few words to the reporters before she was whisked away to the airport building. Chaotic scenes prevailed at the airport as mediapersons jostled to get close to Hadiya to get a response from her.    

She later took a flight to Delhi accompanied by her father, mother Ponnamma and a team of police personnel headed by Kaduthurthy circle inspector Johnson, another woman circle inspector, two women civil police officers and a male civil police officer. Hadiya and others are expected to stay in Kerala House in Delhi.

The Kerala high court had annulled Hadiya’s marriage after her father approached the court expressing fears that his daughter will be taken abroad for alleged terrorist activities. Her husband Jehan, who had married her while she was studying in a homeopathic college in Salem last year, filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the HC verdict.

The apex court in October had ordered the authorities to produce Hadiya before it on November 27.

Hadiya and her parents were taken from T.V. Puram by the policemen around 2 pm, while their house was surrounded by hundreds of curious people and mediapersons from the morning itself. The police had provided unprecedented security at the village.

A number of police vehicles were lined up before their house and the cops tried to shield Hadiya from public view while she entered a police vehicle along with her parents.

Kottayam Special Branch DySP J. Santhosh Kumar, Vaikom DySP K. Subhash, Vaikom CI Binu, Sub-Inspector M. Sahil also accompanied the vehicle to the airport.

Tags: love jihad, hadiya case, supreme court
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)

MOST POPULAR

1

Farmers wake up to see train moving in wrong direction

2

Hong Kong Super Series: PV Sindhu beats Akane Yamaguchi, marches into semis

3

Trump ‘refused’ being named Time person of the year, Twitter goes berserk

4

New Age Ramayana: Missing daughter returns home to Ayodhya 14 yrs later

5

Barber in China shaves eyeballs to give better vision

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham