The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Nov 26, 2017 | Last Update : 11:52 AM IST

India, All India

Hardik, 'anarchist forces' like Cong cheating Gujarat people: FM

PTI
Published : Nov 26, 2017, 10:49 am IST
Updated : Nov 26, 2017, 10:57 am IST

He said the reservation formula for the Patel community promised by Congress is legally and constitutionally untenable.

Arun Jaitley said, the reservation formula for the Patel community is legally and constitutionally untenable. (Photo: PTI)
 Arun Jaitley said, the reservation formula for the Patel community is legally and constitutionally untenable. (Photo: PTI)

Ahmedabad: Stating that the reservation formula agreed upon by the Congress and Patel quota agitation leader Hardik Patel was constitutionally untenable, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday accused both of them of cheating the people of Gujarat on the issue.

He also accused the Congress of dividing the society for political gains ahead of the Assembly polls next month.

Speaking in Ahmedabad, Jaitley, who is the BJP's election in charge for Gujarat, claimed that Congress's attempt to gain political ground through such tactics would eventually push Gujarat into anarchy.

He said the reservation formula for the Patel community is legally and constitutionally untenable.

"Whatever promised under that reservation formula prepared by them (Congress) is not possible as per the Constitution. Neither the Constitution nor the law permits it (reservation above 50 per cent). Both of them, those who promised it and those who accepted it, are cheating the people of Gujarat," the Union Finance Minister said.

He added that the people of Gujarat are smart and will never fall prey to such "deception".

Three days ago, Hardik Patel pledged his support to the Congress for the Gujarat Assembly polls after accepting the reservation formula prepared by the opposition party. The party promised to find a legitimate way to provide quota to the Patidar community over and above the 50 per cent cap set by the Supreme Court.

Without taking any names, Jaitley said the Congress leadership is falling prey to the anarchist forces.

"As the election is nearing, Congress is now trying to gain some ground by dividing the society. In a way, Congress has become dependent on those forces, which will bring nothing but anarchy. But, since the people of Gujarat saw such anarchy in the past (during the Congress rule), they will never go in that direction," he said.

"In the end, this election will be fought on two core issues. On one side, there is stability and governance, while on the other side, there is anarchy. There are two main combinations...Congress's combination has become a representative of anarchist forces. That is the reason why the Congress leadership has lost its way," he added.

Tags: gujarat elections, gujarat polls, congress, arun jaitley, hardik patel
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Farmers wake up to see train moving in wrong direction

2

Hong Kong Super Series: PV Sindhu beats Akane Yamaguchi, marches into semis

3

Trump ‘refused’ being named Time person of the year, Twitter goes berserk

4

New Age Ramayana: Missing daughter returns home to Ayodhya 14 yrs later

5

Barber in China shaves eyeballs to give better vision

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham