The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Nov 26, 2017 | Last Update : 07:50 PM IST

India, All India

Centre ropes in NGOs to chalk out strategy to deal sex abuse cases in schools

PTI
Published : Nov 26, 2017, 6:57 pm IST
Updated : Nov 26, 2017, 6:59 pm IST

The move comes following the alleged sexual assault of a four-year-old girl in a prominent Delhi school by a classmate.

The role of school authorities has come under scanner where last week a girl's mother had approached the police and alleged that her daughter was 'inappropriately touched' by a classmate. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 The role of school authorities has come under scanner where last week a girl's mother had approached the police and alleged that her daughter was 'inappropriately touched' by a classmate. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

New Delhi: The Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) is roping in various NGOs and civil society groups to chalk out a strategy for dealing with cases of child sexual abuse at school level, as the increasing number of such cases has set alarm bells ringing in the country. The move comes following the alleged sexual assault of a four-year-old girl in a prominent Delhi school by a classmate.

"There are several rules and guidelines in place but still several cases are reported where children are sexually abused. This issue needs to be tackled beyond the usual good touch-bad touch lessons," a senior HRD Ministry official said.

"Discussions have been initiated with several NGOs and civil society groups and we hope to have some suggestions soon to see how the problem can be addressed at the school level," the official added.

The role of school authorities has come under scanner where last week a girl's mother had approached the police and alleged that her daughter was "inappropriately touched" by a classmate.

According to the mother, when the girl returned from school she complained of pain in her private parts. She was taken to a hospital where doctors confirmed sexual assault.

Tags: delhi school, sex abuse cases, sex abuse in schools, ministry of human resource development
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Hong Kong Super Series: Tai Tzu Ying beats PV Sindhu in finals

2

Farmers wake up to see train moving in wrong direction

3

Hong Kong Super Series: PV Sindhu beats Akane Yamaguchi, marches into semis

4

Trump ‘refused’ being named Time person of the year, Twitter goes berserk

5

New Age Ramayana: Missing daughter returns home to Ayodhya 14 yrs later

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham