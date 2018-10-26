The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Oct 26, 2018 | Last Update : 02:13 PM IST

India, All India

SC seeks Centre, CBI, CVC reply on Alok Verma's plea; next hearing on Nov 12

PTI
Published : Oct 26, 2018, 1:33 pm IST
Updated : Oct 26, 2018, 1:33 pm IST

The apex court directed interim CBI chief M Nageswara Rao to not take any major policy decisions.

Alok Verma has also sought a stay of the Centre's order asking him to proceed on leave and giving the interim charge of his post to Rao. (Photo: PTI)
 Alok Verma has also sought a stay of the Centre's order asking him to proceed on leave and giving the interim charge of his post to Rao. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday sought a response from the CBI, the CVC and the Centre on agency Director Alok Kumar Verma's plea challenging the government's decision to divest him of his duties and send him on leave.

The apex court directed that interim CBI chief M Nageswara Rao shall not take any major policy decisions. Decisions taken by him since October 23 till date shall not be implemented, it said. All decisions taken by Rao shall be placed before the apex court in a sealed cover. 

The top court said former Supreme Court judge A K Patnaik will oversee a Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) inquiry into the allegations and counter allegations and the report has to be placed before it within two weeks. 

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi posted the next date of hearing on November 12. The bench, also comprising Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph, issued notices on the petition filed by an NGO, Common Cause, which has sought a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe against the CBI officers. 

CBI's Special Director Rakesh Asthana has also been named as one of the respondents in the NGO's petition. Verma and Asthana have made allegations of corruption against each other. During the brief hearing Friday, senior advocate F S Nariman advanced arguments on behalf of the CBI chief. 

He submitted that the CBI director was appointed with the approval of a selection panel having the Prime Minister, the Leader of Opposition and the Chief Justice of India. Nariman referred to the CVC and Centre's orders divesting Verma of his duty. He also cited the Vineet Narain judgment to support Verma's pleas. 

In the beginning, the apex court said the CVC inquiry on allegations and counter-allegations should be completed in 10 days under the supervision of this court. CVC submitted that 10 days for inquiry was not sufficient as it has to look into several documents. It said for the time being, no monitoring by anyone else should be allowed. 

The bench granted the CVC two weeks to conclude its probe. 

Verma has also sought a stay of the Centre's order asking him to proceed on leave and giving the interim charge of his post to Rao, a 1986 batch Odisha-cadre IPS officer. 

Tags: supreme court, alok verma, rakesh asthana, cbi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Should India get credit for Da Vinci's 'Vitruvian Man'?

2

Shah Rukh Khan aka Bauua Singh from 'Zero' joins Twitter!

3

Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio to work together for 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

4

iPhones see 400% increase in cryptomining malware

5

PM Modi to be conferred with Seoul Peace Prize 2018

more

Editors' Picks

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

more

ALSO FROMLife

From Texan chilli, to brussel sprouts, roasted salmon and shepherd's pie, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Food pics for the hungry soul

Sao Paulo's 46th Fashion Week, is underway this week featuring a new venue, a new format, and debut of four new labels. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Sao Paolo Fashion Week sees Brazil in a flurry of designs and colours

The race is the highlight of the annual week-long buffalo festival held in the coastal town of Chonburi which is now into its 147th year (Photo: AFP)

Buffaloes battle it out on dirt tracks in Thailand's annual racing festival

Featuring 27 countires, five-day fair, held in Grand Palais, combines contemporary and modern art under one soaring steel-and-glass roof. (Photos: AP)

France Art Fair 2018: Celebrating contemporary modern creations

The immersion of idols marks the end of the festival that commemorates the slaying of a demon king by lion-riding, 10-armed goddess Durga, marking the triumph of good over evil. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Durga Puja 2018: India bids adieu to Goddess for the year

The Navratri festival of nine nights began on October 10 and culminates with the celebration of 'Dussehra'.(Photo: PTI)

India celebrates Navratri

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham