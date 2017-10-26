Sushma Swaraj asks UP govt for report after mob attacks Swiss couple at Agra

A Swiss couple was chased and attacked with stones and sticks by a group of men near Fatehpur Sikri railway station on Sunday.

The couple who is in a hospital in Delhi said they were strolling near the railway station at Fatehpur Sikri after a day in Agra when the group started chasing them. (Photo: Twitter | @ @ANINewsUP)

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has sought a report from the Uttar Pradesh government on the alleged attack on a young Swiss couple at Faterhpur Sikri in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

I have just seen this. I have asked for a report from the State Government. / 1 https://t.co/NbJk4BF5iS via @TOICitiesNews — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) October 26, 2017

Swaraj said her officers will reach the couple to hospital who was chased and attacked with stones and sticks by a group of men near Fatehpur Sikri railway station on Sunday.

My officers will reach them in the hospital. /2 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) October 26, 2017

Quentin Jeremy Clerc, 24, who came to India on September 30 with his girlfriend Marie Droz, also 24 were left bruised after the attack.

"They initially passed comments, which we didn't understand, and then forced us to stop so they could take selfies with Marie," Quentin Jeremy Clerc told ToI.

The harassment soon turned into an attack so brutal that it left Clerc with a fractured skull and a clot in his brain. Doctors attending to him said a blow that struck one of his ears has caused hearing impairment. Droz has a broken arm and multiple bruises.

The couple said as they lay on the ground bloodied and bruised, bystanders began taking videos of them on their mobile phones.

Recounting the horror, Clerc said, "The boys wouldn't stop walking along despite our protests. All the while they kept taking pictures and trying to get close to Marie. From whatever little we could understand, they were asking our names and the place where we had put up in Agra. They were harassing us. They asked us to accompany them to some place, which we refused to. A little after stones and sticks began to rain on me. When Marie intervened, she, too, wasn't spared."

Droz said she first thought the boys "won't hit a woman".

She was wrong. "They hurled stones at both of us. I was hit on the back, shoulder and hand. I still cannot understand why they attacked us. They didn't take any of our valuables."