Tuesday, Sep 26, 2017

India, All India

Sack V-C, start inquiry over lathicharge, says Congress

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 26, 2017, 2:28 am IST
Updated : Sep 26, 2017, 6:23 am IST

The students were protesting against the alleged eve teasing and sexual harassment.

Police men deployed at Banaras Hindu University in view of the students protests, in Varanasi. (Photo: PTI)
 Police men deployed at Banaras Hindu University in view of the students protests, in Varanasi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress Party on Monday hit out at the BJP government over lathicharge on woman students at Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

Congress spokesman Manish Tewari questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the incident that took place in his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi. Speaking to reporters, he said, “We would like to know from the Prime Minister of India where does he stand on this atrocity which has been perpetrated on women students in his own parliamentary constituency?”

Mr Tewari added: “We demand the President, who is the visitor of the university, immediately take cognisance of what has happened in the BHU and sack the vice-chancellor.” Invoking the spirit of Madan Mohan Malviya, the founder of BHU, Mr Tewari quoted, “India is not a country of Hindus only, it is a country of Muslims, Christians and Parsis too. The country can gain strength and develop itself only if the people of different communities live in mutual goodwill and harmony.”

Hitting out at the BHU vice chancellor, he said: “The incorrigible vice-chancellor of this university, rather than being sympathetic towards the students, turned around and told the girls that if you are so conscious of your modesty, why do you step out after 6pm.”

He added that the “university colluded in the most barbaric lathicharge”. The Congress Party chided the government by asking “is this what the government means by Beti Bachao Beti Padhao?”

 Several journalists were injured in the lathicharge by the police. The students were protesting against the alleged eve teasing and sexual harassment.

