PM Modi’s Rs 16,320-crore scheme promises power for all

New Delhi: Expressing regret that even 70 years after Independence four crore households don’t have access to electricity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a Rs 16,320-crore “Saubhagya” — Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana.

The scheme aims at providing “last mile electricity connectivity to all rural and urban households” by December 2018.

Incidentally this newspaper had reported on Monday how four crore houses don’t have power connection, yet Centre claims that 99.4 per cent villages are “electrified”.

Announcing the scheme, the Prime Minister said, “Rs 16,000 crore will be spent to bring a monumental change in the lives of the poor.”

Under the scheme, the government proposes to provide electricity to all households by December 2018, ahead of the earlier target of March, 2019.

All villages would be electrified by December this year ahead of the scheduled deadline of May 1, 2018. “This is a reflection of working style and will power,” he said adding, power connection will be provided free of cost to all poor families under the scheme.

Indirectly attacking the previous UPA regime, Mr Modi said that earlier there used to be breaking news regarding power outages and shortage of coal to power plants, but now situation has changed and the nation is moving from a scenario of power shortage to surplus.

The Prime Minister also called upon ONGC to use its Rs 100 crore start up funds to develop user friendly electric cooking appliances saying it would help in reducing the fuel consumption.

According to an official statement, the total outlay of the “Saubhagya” project is Rs 16,320 crore while the gross budgetary support is Rs 12,320 crore.

The outlay for the rural households is Rs 14,025 crore while the GBS is Rs 10,587.50 crore. For the urban households the outlay is Rs 2,295 crore while GBS is Rs 1,732.50 crore. The Centre will provide largely funds for the scheme to all States/UTs.

The beneficiaries for free electricity connections would be identified using Socio Economic and Caste Census (SECC) 2011 data.

However, it said that un-electrified households not covered under the SECC data would also be provided electricity connections under the scheme on payment of Rs 500 which shall be recovered by discoms in 10 instalments through electricity bill.

Beneficiaries shall be identified and their application for electricity connection along with applicant photograph and identity proof shall be registered on spot, the statement said.

The Gram Panchayat/Public institutions in the rural areas may be authorised to collect application forms along with complete documentation, distribute bills and collect revenue in consultation with the Panchayat Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies.

The Rural Electrification Corporation Limited (REC) will remain the nodal agency for the operationalisation of the scheme throughout the country.