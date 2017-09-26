Despite Supreme Court verdict, ‘triple talaq’ cases continue unabated

In Jodhpur, a young woman, married for 8 years, was given ‘triple talaq’ over phone by her husband.

Jaipur: The Supreme Court order notwithstanding, triple talaq continue to be in practice.

The latest case has been reported from Jodhpur where, married for eight years, a young woman was given talaq over phone by her husband. The couple has two children.

The victim, Afsana, claimed that a week ago her husband Munna divorced her by pronouncing talaq thrice over phone.

She alleged that he married someone else two days later. She claimed that Munna was harassing her for dowry and she had lodged a police complaint against him and her in-laws for this.

Another case was reported in Jaitaran in the Pali district where a man reportedly ended his marriage of 30 years last month.

Safi Mohammad, a resident of Jaitaran, reported that his daughter Suphia Bano married Abdul Gafar, a resident of Borunda, and the couple has five sons and two daughters.

Mohammad alleged that her husband had demanded `1.5 lakh and 30-gm gold for the marriage. When Mr Mohammad expressed his inability to arrange, Mr Gafar got angry and allegedly started beating up his daughter. On August 27, he allegedly got violent and uttered the word — talaq — thrice to divorce her.

Mr Mohammed alleged that Mr Gafar also held Suphia hostage. As per the rituals, the divorce is complete after three and a half months. The victim’s father has sought the police's intervention to free his daughter from the captivity.

“We have received Mohammad's report. We will call both the parties for counselling and register a report if required,” said a police official, requesting anonimity.