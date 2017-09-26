The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Sep 26, 2017 | Last Update : 07:03 AM IST

India, All India

Centre to put in stringent checks along Myanmar

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 26, 2017, 2:24 am IST
Updated : Sep 26, 2017, 6:24 am IST

A panel, which is examining issue, to soon submit report on measures that need to be taken to check Rohingyas inflow.

There has been a large-scale influx of Rohingyas after persecution in Myanmar’s Rakhine province.
 There has been a large-scale influx of Rohingyas after persecution in Myanmar’s Rakhine province.

New Delhi: In wake of the ongoing Rohingya crisis, the home ministry is working on a plan to put in place a mechanism of stringent checks along the Myanmar border. As of now, there is a bilateral pact between India and Myanmar, which allows free movement between citizens from both sides along a 16km stretch.

The Centre has already made its intent of deporting the illegal Rohingya immigrants describing them as a possible “security threat”. There has been a large-scale influx of Rohingyas after persecution in Myanmar’s Rakhine province.

A team comprising senior officials from the home ministry has already visited Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, which have border with Myanmar and where the Free Movement Regime (FMR) is in force. During the visit, the team made a detailed study of the various entry and exit points along the sensitive border and also reviewed the existing system in place.

The team had detailed meetings with chief secretaries of the four states, police chiefs and senior officials of security agencies like Assam Rifles.

The committee, which is currently examining the issue, will submit a report to the government on corrective measures that need to be put in place to check the Rohingyas inflow from across the border. It will also prepare standard operating procedures common for all the four states. Home minister Rajnath Singh had set up the committee a few months ago to review of the existing regime.

Even chief ministers of the four northeastern states had also raised security concerns, claiming that even militant outfits were using the free movement mechanism for smuggling of arms and ammunition, narcotics as well as fake currency.

According to the present norms, people living in 16km on either side of the border can stay for a maximum of three-days with valid permits and documents issued by designated authorities in the two countries. This mechanism was put in place in view of social and cultural relations between people on the both sides.

The home minister had said the 16-km stretch was being misused by terror groups and criminals for smuggling in banned goods. He added that taking advantage of the visa-free travel, the criminals could commit crime and move out to their safe hideouts.

Tags: rohingya, myanmar border, free movement regime

MOST POPULAR

1

IP ratings and MIL-STD ratings: Smartphone protection standards explained

2

'Meatiest' pub owner vows one million free lunches

3

Philippines bans compulsory high heels in workplace

4

Meet the canine who buys her own treats

5

Three minutes of high intensity exercise can be just as effective as half an hour at the gym: Fitness expert

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham