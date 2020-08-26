Raigad building collapse death toll rises to 13; elderly woman rescued from debris

Earlier, the NDRF had rescued four-year-old Mohammad Nadim Bangi safely from the rubble 19 hours after the incident.

Rescue personnel sift through the rubble in search of survivors at the site where a five-storey apartment building collapsed, at Mahad in Raigad district. (PTI)

Mumbai: At least 13 persons have been killed and nine injured in the building collapse in Mahad town of Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, a 60-year-old woman was rescued on Tuesday evening by the NDRF from the debris of Tareq Garden building, 26 hours after the incident. Mehrunnisa Abdul Hamid Kazi was trapped under the rubble of the five-storey building which collapsed on Monday evening. Kazi lived on the fifth floor of the building, an official said.

After noticing some movement under a portion of the debris, personnel of the National Disaster Response Force succeeded in pulling her out by 9.35 pm, and sent her to hospital.

