Wednesday, Aug 26, 2020 | Last Update : 04:59 AM IST

154th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,212,333

47,452

Recovered

2,446,265

43,164

Deaths

59,311

765

Maharashtra70382351479022794 Tamil Nadu3853523254566614 Andhra Pradesh3716392782473460 Karnataka2836651976254810 Uttar Pradesh1923821401072987 Delhi1625271465884313 West Bengal1418371112922851 Bihar123383101362627 Telangana10867084163770 Assam9262073091252 Gujarat87846703502908 Odisha8423156925481 Rajasthan7265056794973 Kerala5950438853235 Haryana5546045405613 Madhya Pradesh54421412311246 Punjab43284283571129 Jammu and Kashmir3377625594638 Jharkhand3111821025335 Chhatisgarh2205413424206 Uttarakhand1552910912207 Goa1413810909148 Puducherry108596942164 Tripura8917634173 Manipur5362371322 Himachal Pradesh3714358428 Nagaland371423968 Arunachal Pradesh331224275 Chandigarh3035164637 Meghalaya19767898 Sikkim14469343 Mizoram9534610
  India   All India  26 Aug 2020  Chinese envoy: China sees India as a partner instead of a rival
India, All India

Chinese envoy: China sees India as a partner instead of a rival

THE ASIAN AGE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published : Aug 26, 2020, 4:11 am IST
Updated : Aug 26, 2020, 4:18 am IST

The Chinese envoy also said China was the first major country to achieve economic recovery in this (coronavirus) pandemic

Chinese ambassador to India Sun Weidong.
 Chinese ambassador to India Sun Weidong.

New Delhi: Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong has said that both India and China should abandon the old mindset of drawing lines by ideology, and get rid of the old game of ‘one's gain is another's loss’ and ‘zero-sum game’,” adding that his country wants to put its boundary dispute with India “at an appropriate place” and “push bilateral relations back on track at an early date”.

"As two rising major neighbours, China and India should abandon the old mindset of drawing lines by ideology, and get rid of the old game of “One's gain is another's loss” and “zero-sum game”. Otherwise, you would be led astray and go down a wrong path," he said.

 

The Chinese envoy to India has also claimed that China sees India as a partner instead of a rival, and an opportunity instead of a threat, further adding that both countries should treat each other’s differences in a mature and rational manner and properly handle differences through dialogue and consultation.

The comments were released by the Chinese Embassy on Tuesday but were made a week ago at a China-India Youth Webinar. It comes amid reluctance by Chinese PLA troops to move back from their positions in the Ladakh sector despite several rounds of talks at senior diplomatic and military levels between the countries, much to the dismay of India.

 

Sun further said that China and India should treat from each other as equals and seek common ground while reserving differences.

"We should respect the diversity of the world and treat each other’s differences in a mature and rational manner. We need mutual respect and appreciation, be open and inclusive, so that we can trust each other and live in harmony."

The Chinese envoy also said China was the first major country to achieve economic recovery in this (coronavirus) pandemic.

Tags: sun weidong, ladakh standoff, india-china diplomatic ties

Latest From India

The Russian-origin air defence systems are used by both the Indian Army and the Air Force. (PTI)

India deploys jawans equipped with shoulder-fired air defence missiles in Ladakh

BJP RS MP Jyotiraditya Scindia (PTI)

BJP's massive membership drive in Scindia bastion riles up Madhya Pradesh Congress

A file image of the Maharashtra Assembly.

Maharashtra Assembly on September 7 and 8; only COVID-19 negative legislators to be allowed

Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi

Jitan Ram Manjhi calls Lalu anti-Dalit as HAM looks set to join NDA ahead of Bihar polls

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham