Amid fresh rise in COVID-19 cases, Delhi CM Kejriwal announces slew of measures

Published : Aug 26, 2020, 2:48 pm IST
The chief minister said that the government has issued directions for stringent enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)
New Delhi: COVID-19 tests in Delhi will be doubled to 40,000 per day within a week as there has been a marginal increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday.

Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said that at present, 20,000 tests are being conducted per day in the city.

 

The chief minister said that the government has issued directions for stringent enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines, adding that everyone should wear face mask and maintain social distancing at public places.

He said that after August 17, there has been a marginal increase in COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

In the last 24 hours, 1,693 new COVD-19 cases have been reported in Delhi, he said, adding that the government has a total of 14,130 COVID beds and of those, 10,448 are vacant.

"Only 3,700 COVID beds have so far been occupied by coronavirus patients and of these, 2,900 are occupied by Delhiites and 800 by those from other states," Kejriwal said.

 

He asserted that no death of any COVID-19 patient, who is under home isolation, has been reported in Delhi since July 14.

