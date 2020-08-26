Ahead of assembly session, 23 ministers and MLAs test COVID positive: Punjab CM

CM Amarinder Singh tried to emphasise that the scenario was not conducive for holding physical examination for JEE-NEET

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said twenty-three ministers and MLAs were coronavirus positive two days before the Vidhan Sabha session on August 28.

He gave the figure during a video conference convened by Congress President Sonia Gandhi with the chief ministers of seven Opposition-ruled states to discuss various issues.

With this, the CM tried to emphasise that the scenario was not conducive for holding physical examination for JEE-NEET.

The chief minister, however, did not disclose how many of Punjab MLAs and ministers have recovered so far.

If this was the state of the legislators and ministers, one can only imagine how grave the situation on the ground was. The scenario was not conducive to holding physical examinations, he said.