PM Modi hails humanitarian assistance rendered for Kerala floods

Modi appreciated for the role rendered by the Army, Air Force, Navy, NDRF, BSF, CISF and the RAF in relief and rescue operations.

PM Modi said loss of lives cannot be compensated, but he assures the grief-stricken families that in this moment of suffering, every Indian stands by them shoulder to shoulder. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the humanitarian assistance rendered to victims of Kerala floods by people from all walks of life, saying irrespective of age group or area of work, people are contributing for the cause.

He also put on record his appreciation for the role rendered by the Army, Air Force, Navy, NDRF, BSF, CISF and the RAF in relief and rescue operations.

"Yesterday was the festival of Onam. We pray for Onam to provide strength to the country, especially Kerala so that it returns to normalcy on a newer journey of development. Once again on behalf of all Indians, I would like to reassure each and everyone in Kerala and other affected places that at this moment of calamity, the entire country stands by them," Modi said in his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address.

He said loss of lives cannot be compensated, but he assures the grief-stricken families that in this moment of suffering, every Indian stands by them shoulder to shoulder.

"I earnestly pray for those injured in this natural disaster to get well soon. I firmly believe that the sheer grit and courage of the people of the state will see Kerala rise again," he said.

Disasters, he said, leave behind a trail of destruction. But one gets to witness facets of humanity, humaneness during disasters.

"From Kutch to Kamrup, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, everyone is endeavouring to contribute in some way or the other so that wherever a disaster strikes, be it Kerala or any other part of India, human life returns to normalcy. Irrespective of age group or area of work, people are contributing," he said.