The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Aug 26, 2018 | Last Update : 07:04 AM IST

India, All India

May Onam strengthen people of Kerala, says Modi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 26, 2018, 5:13 am IST
Updated : Aug 26, 2018, 5:13 am IST

Heavy rains and flooding have claimed 231 lives since August 8 in the second spell of the monsoon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: File)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed hope that the festival of Onam will give new strength to the people of Kerala to overcome the advertises in the aftermath of the floods.

The Prime Minister said the country is behind the people of the state.

“May this Onam give further strength to the people of Kerala to overcome the adversities they have been facing for the past few days,” Mr Modi wrote on Twitter.

The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with Kerala and prays for the happiness as well as prosperity of its citizens, he said.  The state has been witnessing its worst floods in a century.

Heavy rains and flooding have claimed 231 lives since August 8 in the second spell of the monsoon.

Tags: narendra modi, onam, kerala floods
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

This Snow White fan theory will ruin your childhood

2

Pilot uses Star Wars villain Jabba the Hutt as reference on application; gets fired

3

Priyanka made brown sexy in West; women supposed to dress up for male gaze: Huma

4

September 5: Twitter CEO Dorsey to testify before House panel

5

In video: Shocking moment boy's reflection moves faster than him

more

Editors' Picks

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Several Bollywood celebrities made an appearance on day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Janhvi, Shahid, Disha, Karisma, others ace fashion game on the ramp

Lakme Fashion Week has begun and it began with Rajkummar Rao's white attire and in contrast, Sushmita Sen's colourful outfit.

LFW Day 1: Rajkummar Rao and Sushmita Sen start the fest with great zest

Bollywood celebrities enjoyed a joyous Eid together with their family and friends in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Eid: SRK-AbRam greet fans; Aamir has reunion with Dangal girls, others celebrate

Stars from two films arrived on the sets of Salman Khan’s ‘Dus Ka Dum’ to shoot for fun-filled episodes in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Moves and laughs for Salman as he bonds with Shraddha, Rajkummar, Deols

It was a busy day for media persons as almost all actors from films that are up for release were seen at promotional events in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kajol enthralls students, Sonakshi, Stree, YPD 3, Genius teams also step out

Recently-engaged couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Peecee-Nick step out for noble reason, single man on arrival leaves as engaged

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham