May Onam strengthen people of Kerala, says Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed hope that the festival of Onam will give new strength to the people of Kerala to overcome the advertises in the aftermath of the floods.

The Prime Minister said the country is behind the people of the state.

“May this Onam give further strength to the people of Kerala to overcome the adversities they have been facing for the past few days,” Mr Modi wrote on Twitter.

The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with Kerala and prays for the happiness as well as prosperity of its citizens, he said. The state has been witnessing its worst floods in a century.

Heavy rains and flooding have claimed 231 lives since August 8 in the second spell of the monsoon.