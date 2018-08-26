The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Aug 26, 2018 | Last Update : 10:56 AM IST

India, All India

Don't have visions, fighting ideological battle: Rahul on PM ambitions

ANI
Published : Aug 26, 2018, 10:34 am IST
Updated : Aug 26, 2018, 10:34 am IST

Gandhi's reply came after he was asked about his vision of becoming next PM during an interaction with journalists in London.

Interestingly, in May this year, Gandhi had asserted that he was ready to become prime minister if the Congress emerges as the single largest party in the 2019 polls. (Photo: File)
  Interestingly, in May this year, Gandhi had asserted that he was ready to become prime minister if the Congress emerges as the single largest party in the 2019 polls. (Photo: File)

London/New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that he does not have visions of becoming the next prime minister while adding that he only sees himself as the one who is "fighting an ideological battle".

Gandhi's reply came after he was asked about his vision of becoming next prime minister during an interaction with the Indian Journalists' Association in London.

"I don't have these visions. I view myself as fighting an ideological battle and this change has come in me after 2014. I realised that there's a risk to Indian state, to Indian way of doing things and I'm defending that. I just get up in morning think of how do I defend the Indian institutional structure and how do I make sure that the country I love works together," he added.

Interestingly, in May this year, Gandhi had asserted that he was ready to become prime minister if the Congress emerges as the single largest party in the 2019 general elections.

Tags: rahul gandhi in london, congress president rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

This Snow White fan theory will ruin your childhood

2

Pilot uses Star Wars villain Jabba the Hutt as reference on application; gets fired

3

Priyanka made brown sexy in West; women supposed to dress up for male gaze: Huma

4

September 5: Twitter CEO Dorsey to testify before House panel

5

In video: Shocking moment boy's reflection moves faster than him

more

Editors' Picks

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a rare baby snow leopard playing with its mum, to zookeeper feeding giraffes, here a animlas who were in news. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival is an annual military music event held in Moscow on Red Square. (Photos: AP)

Russia gears up for Spasskaya Tower international military music festival

Muslims around world celebrate Eid al-Adha by sacrificing animals to commemorate prophet Ibrahim's faith in being willing to sacrifice his son. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: The world celebrates Eid al- Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice

Goats and pigeons are offered as sacrifice in belief that participants receive supernatural power from goddess during festival. (Photos: AP, PTI)

S(t)eeped in blood: Hindu devotees sacrifice animals in Deodhani festival

India celebrates its 72nd Independence Day having won freedom from the shackles of British colonialists in 1947. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Independence Day 2018: Here's how India celebrated occassion

Independence Bill provided for the end of the British rule in India, on August 15, 1947, and the establishment of India.

In photos: India gears up to celebrate 72nd Independence Day

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham